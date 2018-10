Navratri: Bhog And Colours Associated With Nine Forms Of The Goddess

Goddess Shailputri She is the first form, of the Goddess and is worshipped on the first day. Devotees should offer her desi ghee at her foot. She blesses her devotees such that all forms of the diseases and health problems get removed. Yellow is the associated colour associated with this Goddess. Devotees should dress themselves up in yellow colour on the first day of Navratri.

Goddess Brahmacharini Goddess Brahamcharini is the second form of Goddess Durga. She is offered prayers on the second day of Navratri. Simple food offerings can please this form of Goddess Durga. Devotees can offer her sugar and fruits in order to get her blessings. On the second day, devotees should wear green colour.

Goddess Chandraghanta Goddess Chandraghanta is the third of the nine forms of the Goddess. She is worshipped on the third day during the Navratri. All milk products are dear to her. Therefore she should be worshipped by offering milk and sweets. Kheer would be the best to offer to her. Grey is the associated colour.

Goddess Kushmanda Goddess Kushmanda is the fourth form of Goddess Durga and she is worshipped on the fourth day during the Navratri. She should be offered products made of wheat, ghee and sugar. You can offer Malpua to her inn order to please her. Orange colour should be worn on the day when she is worshipped.

Goddess Skandamata Skandamata is the fifth of the nine goddesses. She is worshipped on the fifth day. In order to please her, you can offer bananas. Doing this is said to keep the devotees healthy. White colour is associated with Goddess Kushmanda. Therefore, it should be worn in order to please her.

Goddess Katyayani Goddess Katyayani is the sixth Goddess and is worshipped on the sixth day. Honey is considered to be the best thing to offer to this Goddess. This helps them get rid of problems of all sorts in life. One should wear red colour on the sixth day.

Goddess Kalratri The seventh form of Goddess Durga, Goddess Katyayani is worshipped on the seventh day of the Navratri. She is the one who removes all forms of negative energies, effects of evil powers and fear from the life of the devotees. She should be offered items made with jaggery during the Navratri. Blue colour should be worn on the Saptami fast.

Goddess Mahagauri Goddess Mahagauri is the eighth of the nine forms of the Goddess and is worshipped on the eighth day. She should be offered coconuts. Donating coconuts on the day when she is worshipped is also believed to bless the devotees with a child. On the eight day, pink colour can be worn by the devotees.