Narad Jayanti- Facts About Devarishi Narad.

Narad Muni was a learned sage and a messenger of Gods. Narad Jayanti is the birth anniversary of this sage. As per Hinduism and mythology, it is believed that he used to travel from one Loka to the other, carrying messages and information.

This is why he is also known as the first journalist of the universe. Narad Muni was the son of Rishi Kashyap. Rig Veda mentions hymns dedicated to Devrishi Narad. He was a musician too, besides being a messenger. He used to collect the information from all the lokas, namely, the Aakash, Patal and the Prithvi Loka.

His description can be found in the Ramayana, the Mahabharata and he is often discussed in the Puranas as well. He used to meet Gods in heaven and their incarnations on the Earth. Considered very intelligent and mischievous, Narad Muni was highly intellectual. Many stories tell about his small mischiefs, some of which even turned into big issues in the abode of Gods.

He was a true devotee of Lord Krishna, and would always be seen singing religious songs while playing his Veena on the way. He kept chanting 'Narayan, Narayan', which refers to Lord Vishnu.

Visiting Kashi Vishwanath and feeding the Brahmans is also considered to be very auspicious for the day of Narad Jayanti.

Narad Jayanti falls on the Pratipada tithi during the Krishna Paksh, in the month of Jyeshtha. According to the South Indian Amavasyant calender, the month is that of Vaishakh. This year, the day falls on 1st May, 2018. The Pratipada tithi will begin at 6:28 AM on 30th April, 2018, and end at 6:47 AM on 1st May, 2018.

A Vedic sage, travelling musician and storyteller, Narad Muni carried a Khartal and a Tambura in his hands and is a master of these musical instruments. Narad Muni was the primary source of information among the Gods. While we have read about many sages, all of them belonged to the Earth. But this sage did not belong to the earth, but to the abode of Gods. Narad Jayanti is the birth anniversary of Narad Muni. Let us know who he really was.

According to the Puranas, Narad was a Gandharva in his previous birth. As a Gandharva, he was cursed to be born as a Shudra and sing songs to the demi Gods. As a result, in his next birth, he was born as the son of a maid servant. The servant used to work in the house of a priest of the Brahman Caste. Narad used to listen to the religious discussions that took place in the priest's house and was motivated by these stories.

His mother too worked very sincerely and won the appreciation of the family members. The Brahmin priest, appeased by the maid and her son's dedication, offered him the prasad from the temple of Lord Vishnu.

However, when the maid died, Narad had to leave the priest's house. He went to a forest to discover the truth of life. He introspected, meditated and as a result of his hard penance, Lord Vishnu appeared before him in his divine form.

As he awoke from the meditation, he was frightened as well as surprised. The boy knew that he had achieved enlightenment. From then onwards, he dedicated his remaining life to the worship of Narayan, Lord Vishnu. He started being known as a sage in the due course of time.

Even after his death, he was given a spiritual form by Lord Vishnu. This is how today we know him as the divine sage Narad Muni.