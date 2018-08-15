Nag Panchami Remedies For Rahu Dosha Based On Zodiac

Nag Panchami falls on the fifth day of the fortnight during the bright phase of the moon, in the month of Shravana. This day is dedicated to the worship of snakes. Nag Devta, is worshipped as the Lord of snakes on this day. It is said that all the Doshas associated with snakes existing in the birth chart of a person get removed by offering prayers on this day. These Doshas are believed to be inauspicious for a person's life, though not always.

This year Nag Panchami falls on August 15. It is being said to be a very auspicious occurrence as after twenty years there will be Hasta Nakshatra and a Sarvarth Sidhi Yoga on this Nag Panchami. The tithi will begin at 3:54 am and will end at 4:15 pm. All the pujas performed during this time are believed to become fruitful. Not just this, since a Ravi Nakshatra also exists along with it, it becomes even more auspicious. This Nag Panchami puja can be performed for Rahu Dosha as well. We have brought to you the information on what you should do on this Nag Panchami to remove the negative effects of Rahu Dosha.

Aries

The people with this zodiac should perform Rudraksha Dhaay path on this day.

Taurus

Immerse a piece of a copper metal in running water on this day. This will help reduce the effects of Rahu Dosha.

Gemini

You should offer five kg of radish to a person suffering from leprosy on this day.

Cancer

Those with Cancer zodiac should Immerse coconut in running water on this day.

Leo

Take one coconut eleven almonds and a red handkerchief. Tie them up together and bury them somewhere in the soil.

Libra

The Librans should keep wheat seeds under the pillow on the previous night. Offer these to birds on the next morning.

Scorpio

These people should worship Ganesha and then offer him durva grass and ladoo. After this, yellow flowers to snakes for mitti Rahu Dosha nivaran should be offered.

Sagittarius

Offer flour or sweets to ants on this day for removing the effects of Rahu Dosha. All problems related to this will be removed.

Capricorn

You should offer sesame seeds as well as wheat seeds to the poor and needy.

Aquarius

Those with this zodiac should Immerse 250 gms of coals in running water.

Pisces

You should wear a bangle made of eight metals after performing the rituals during auspicious muhurta.

It is said that the tradition of offering water to the snakes began long ago. During the Satyuga, there was an abode of snakes which was called Nag Loka. Once it started burning. To protect the snakes, a cow's milk was offered to them so that their bodies can be soothed. Since it was a Panchami tithi on that day, it started being celebrated as Nag Panchami during the Sharavana month.