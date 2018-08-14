After 20 Years A Rare Occurrence On Aug 15; These 5 Zodiacs Will Be Lucky On Nag Panchami

Nag Panchami will be observed on August 15, 2018. This Nag Panchami begins at such a time when the Lagna will be Karka (Cancer), the Naskshatra is Hasta and Venus is at a lower position in Virgo. Along with these an overall Sarvarth Sidhi Yoga is also happening, when all the pujas become successful. It is only after twenty years that such an occurrence is taking place on Nag Panchami.

The sunrise for the Panchami tithi will happen at 5:53 and the sunset at 4:14 pm. The Sarvarth Sidhi yoga will remain there during this time. With all these placements, we would like to tell you that five zodiac signs are going to be lucky on this Nag Panchami. Take a look at the list of those zodiac signs.

Aries: Mar 21 - Apr 19

This Nag Panchami brings a new happiness for the people with Aries zodiac. All matters related to money will be sorted out and there are chances for monetary gain coming your way. Observing a fast on this day will get you even more benefits in terms of money and prosperity.

Cancer: Jun 21 - Jul 22

A happy time awaits ahead for those with the Cancer zodiac as well. Chances of profit in business are indicated. Not just this, family life will also be good supported with harmony and prosperity. Observing a fast for Nag Devta will help all these chances become a reality for you.

Scorpio: Oct 23 - Nov 21

Scorpions are expected to get the maximum benefits among all. Business as well as job are the key areas where you might see major progress. There are chances for gaining more respect and dignity in the society. The comforts and facilities might also increase. Observe a fast to increase the chances of progress, and pray to Nag Devta as well as Lord Shiva.

Aquarius: Jan 20 - Feb 18

Aquarians might see most of their legal matters resolving, especially those related to property and land. You might hear good news in business as well as your job. Put in hard work and the results will be achieved for sure. Observing a fast on this day will get the blessings of Nag Devta along with those of Lord Shiva, thus increasing your chances of progress.

Pisces: Feb 19 - Mar 20

For the individuals of this zodiac, there are chances for monetary and material progress. You will spend a good time with your life partner. You might have to see some new changes in life which will prove beneficial for you. Observe a fast for Nag Devta.

Nag Panchami is believed to have started when once the whole abode of snakes, known as Nag loka during the Satyuga, had started burning. To save the snakes, cow's milk was offered to them. Thus, it soothed their body. Since, it was a Panchami tithi on that day, it is observed until today as a festival. Most of the people observe fast to please Nag Devta. It is said that the lord of snakes, Nag Devta offers protection to those who observe a fast on this day, along with their families.