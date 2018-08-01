Remedies On Naag Panchami To Remove Kalsarpa Dosha

Naag Panchami is one of the most popular festivals in the month of Shravana. Falling on the fifth day of the fortnight, this day is dedicated to the worship of snakes. This year Naag Panchami will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 15, 2018.

Naag Panchami is also of great significance for performing Kaslsarpa Puja. Kalsarpa is an inauspicious occurrence in the birth chart of a person. It is said to be caused by one of the twelve types of snakes explained in our scriptures. This inauspicious occurrence creates many problems in both personal as well as professional in life.

Kalsarpa Puja is performed by a priest and is mostly organized in a temple. However, if a priest cannot be arranged for, then you can also do small remedies to pacify the effects of this occurrence.

The mantras mentioned below can be chanted 108 times to reduce the negative effects of Kalsarpa Yoga. After chanting the mantra, you should offer milk to Shiva Linga.

Om Ram Rahuve Namah

Or

Om Karukulye Hum Pat Swaha

You should also immerse black sesame seeds, black urad, and blackberries in water. This is also believed to relieve one from the negative effects of Kalsarpa Yoga. Donating these items can also serve the purpose.

Other Things You Can Do On A Naag Panchami

Chant the mantra Om Ram Rahuve Namah as well as Om Kem Ketuve Namah 108 times and offer milk on a Shiva Linga. Chant Mahamrityunjaya Mantra as well as Om Namah Shivaaye. Wear a ring on the middle finger, with a snake design on it. Rings, locket or other items designed for Kalsarpa Yoga can be worn on this day. But make sure you do this under the guidance of an astrologer who has seen your birth chart. Take a Mercury Shivalinga weighing 500 g and perform Rudrabhishek. Keep a peacock feather in your home. Om Namoh Vasudevaye Namah, this Mantra should also be chanted. Chant the Nav Naag Stotra and keep a Rahu Yantra near. You can buy a Rahu Yantra from the market. Take 108 rounds of Vat Vriksh (Banyan Tree).

Other Days In Shravana To Perform Puja For Kalsarpa Yoga

Both the Panchami tithis (fifth days of the fortnight), August 2 as well as August 15.

August 6 is Navmi tithi and the puja can be performed on this day.

August 9 is a trayodashi tithi and the puja can be performed on this day as well. It is also the day when those on Kanwar pilgrimage will offer Jalabhishekam to Lord Shiva. It would also be Pradosh Vrat on this day.

The Amavasya tithi on August 10, the fifteenth day of the waning phase of the moon is also auspicious for this puja.

August 11 can also be considered for this puja.

August 15 will be the Panchami tithi falling during the Shukla Paksh.

August 19 Navmi tithi of the Shukla Paksh.

August 20 Dashmi Tithi can also be considered for this puja.

August 24 Trayodashi of the Shukla Paksh of month.

Not to be forgotten the puja should be performed under the guidance of a priest. Five or three days prior to it, the anushthan also has to be performed.