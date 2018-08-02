2018 Nag Panchami Vrat, Puja Date and Auspicious Time

Naag Panchami falls on the fifth day of the fortnight. It is dedicated to the worship of snakes. Lord Shiva wears snakes around his neck, and is believed to be the primary deity, worshipped by the snakes as well. Therefore, Lord Shiva is also worshipped on this day. On Naag Panchami, snakes are offered prayers in many regions of the country. Worshipping snakes pleases Lord Shiva as well.

You can visit a Shiva temple on this day. Chant the mantras of Lord Shiva as well as those dedicated to snakes. Offer dhoop-deep and milk on a Shvalingam. In some areas, Naag Panchami is also known by the name Garuda Panchami.

Important Dates And Auspicious Times For Naag Panchami 2018

It will be celebrated on August 15, Wednesday.

The Panchami tithi begins from 3:27 am on August 15.

The auspicious timings for Puja will be from 5:55 to 8:31 am.

Panchami tithi ends at 1:51 am on August 16.

While on other days people get afraid when they see snakes, they are happy to see them on a Naag Panchami day and offer prayers to them. A symbol of Lord Shiva, snakes seen on a Naag Panchami indicate that Lord Shiva is pleased with his devotees.

Naag Panchami Provides A Protection From Snake Bites

Since it is the monsoon during the Shravana month, all the snakes come out of their burrows because of rain water entering their houses. And people start offering their prayers to Shiva as well as snakes, afraid of snakebites. People feed the snakes on this day, which is believed to bring fulfilment in the house. Since agriculture has been the primary occupation in India, the farmers working in the fields need more protection from snake bites. Hence the day becomes more important to them. Women therefore, perform the fast for their husbands.

Other Reasons To Observe Naag Panchanmi

Snakes eat rats thus they protect the crops from them. This becomes another reason for worshipping snakes on Naag Panchami, a tradition followed since ages.

Naag Panchami fast along with Sawan Somvar, Mangala Gauri Vrat, Madhudhravani are considered very beneficial for newly married women. All these fasts help to remove the fear of snakes and chances of snake bites as well, along with getting a long life for one's husband.

According to one story, there was a couple who had all the comforts and pleasures of life except that they did not have a child. They were often made fun of. Once, just the night before the Naag Panchami day, five snakes appeared in a the dream of the woman and told her that she will be blessed with a baby boy if she offers prayers to these five snakes. The woman told the story to her husband who told her to draw the images of the snakes that appeared in her dream. The woman drew the images and worshipped them by offering milk to them. The snakes God heard their prayers and the couple's wish was granted. Thus snake God fulfils the wishes of all who worship him.

