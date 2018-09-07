Kalsarpa Dosha Remedy: Visit These Temples

Kalsarpa Dosha or Kalsarpa Yog is found in some birth charts and considered to be mostly inauspicious. It is believed to be caused by one of the twelve types of snakes affecting the birth chart, as mentioned in the Hindu scriptures. However, it is not always considered to be inauspicious, and the effects might be negligible as well. But it becomes problematic when its presence brings a lot of negative effects with it.

Remedies For Kalsarpa Dosha.what

Indicators Of Kalsarpa Yoga

The signs include frequent dreams about snakes or snake bites. The one who has the presence of this in the birth chart will also often see himself strangled by snakes. He would also have more dreams about water and about their own house. Such people are selfless and are more inclined towards the society and family. However, they would often find themselves alone in times of need.

Besides these signs and indications, an astrologer also can read the horoscope and tell whether an individual has its presence in the birth chart or not, by analysing the positioning of the stars.

Though there are many remedies for pacifying the negative effects of this dosha, visiting these popular temples is also believed to help. Offering prayers in these temples on a Nag Panchami day is considered more auspicious. Take a look at the list of the temples.