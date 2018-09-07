Kalsarpa Dosha Remedy: Visit These Temples

Kalsarpa Dosha or Kalsarpa Yog is found in some birth charts and considered to be mostly inauspicious. It is believed to be caused by one of the twelve types of snakes affecting the birth chart, as mentioned in the Hindu scriptures. However, it is not always considered to be inauspicious, and the effects might be negligible as well. But it becomes problematic when its presence brings a lot of negative effects with it.
Indicators Of Kalsarpa Yoga
The signs include frequent dreams about snakes or snake bites. The one who has the presence of this in the birth chart will also often see himself strangled by snakes. He would also have more dreams about water and about their own house. Such people are selfless and are more inclined towards the society and family. However, they would often find themselves alone in times of need.
Besides these signs and indications, an astrologer also can read the horoscope and tell whether an individual has its presence in the birth chart or not, by analysing the positioning of the stars.
Though there are many remedies for pacifying the negative effects of this dosha, visiting these popular temples is also believed to help. Offering prayers in these temples on a Nag Panchami day is considered more auspicious. Take a look at the list of the temples.
Nagchandreshwar Temple
This temple is situated in Mahakaleshawar, one of the twelve jyotirlingams, in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. Lord Shiva along with Goddess Parvati sits here on a throne designed in the shape of a snake. It is said that offering prayers in this temple helps to get the blessings of the lord of snakes. Visiting this place on Nag Panchami helps in removing the negative effects of Kalsarpa Dosha.
Mannarasala Temple
This temple is an internationally known pilgrimage site for the devotees of serpent Gods. It is situated around 40 km away from the Allhapuzha district of Kerala. Lord Parshuram is believed to have found the place. Nag Devta, the Lord of snakes who is said to have appeared there later, promised to protect his devotees. The temple consists of 30,000 images of snakes. The idols of Nag Devta along with the Goddess Naag Yakshi are offered prayers in this temple.
Nag Vasuki Temple
This temple is situated in the Allahabad district of Uttar Pradesh, on the banks of the river Ganga. Besides the images of temple deities, Nag Devta and Lord Shiva, there are images of Lord Ganesha, Goddess Parvati and that of Bhishma Pitamah, the uncle of the Pandavas as well. The temple is dedicated to Nag Vasuki, who is said to be the king of serpents. The mention of the temple can be found in religious scriptures such as Matsya Purana as well.
Takshkeshwar Nath Temple
Takshkeshwar Nath Temple is situated on the banks of the river Yamuna in Allahabad. The description of this temple can be found in the Padma Puran as well. It is said that offering prayers in this temple helps get rid of the fear of snakes. The entire clan of that person stays protected from snakes.
Sem Mukhem Nagraja Temple
Sem Mukhem Nagraja temple is situated in the Tehri district of Uttarakhand. It is said that Lord Krishna had incarnated as the god of snakes there, after the entire city of Dwarka had submerged in water. The image of Nagraja in the temple is offered prayers. While the temple is constructed in a very old style of architecture, the doors of the temple portray a scenario in which Lord Krishna is seen playing a flute atop the head of the snake, Nagraja. Offering prayers here is considered to be one of the remedies for Kalsarpa Dosha.
