List Of Festivals In Shravana Month

Shravana month, the most awaited and the most celebrated month, will begin from July 28th, 2018, and will end on August 26th, 2018. However, for hte South Indian region the month will begin from August 12th, because of the difference in calendars both the regions follow. Thus the first Monday for North will be on July 30th and that for South will be on Auguast 13th.The celebrations, the utter divinity, the auspiciousness and the huge religious fervour will make this Shravana month really beautiful. There are so many festivals to celebrate that the presence of God can be felt everywhere during the month. As always, we have brought to you the list of all the festivals that will be celebrated in the month of Shravana.

1. Angaraki Chaturthi Vrat - July 31st, 2018

There are two chaturthis in every month, Ganesha Chaturthi and Sankashti Chaturthi. All the chaturthis are dedicated to Lord Ganesha. When Sankashti Chaturthi falls on a Tuesday, it is called Angaraki Chaturthi, the yoga (time) being very auspicious.

2. Kalashtami - August 4th, 2018

Kalashtami is dedicated to Lord Bhairav and Lord Shiva in his Bhairava form is worshipped on this day. This day falls on the Ashtami tithi or the eighth day of the Krishna Paksha in every month. This month, Kalashtami will be observed on August 4th, 2018.

3. Pradosh Vrat, Masik Shivratri - August 9th, 2018

Pradosh Vrat falls on the fourteenth day of the fortnight. There are two Pradosh vrats in a month. Lord Shiva and Parvati are worshipped on this day. It is also called Masik Shivratri and will be observed on August 4th, 2018.

4. Hariyali Amavasya, Shanishchari Amavasya - August 11th, 2018

This day is associated with Lord Vishnu in his Krishna form. The devotees assemble in the Mathura and Vrindavan temples of Lord Krishna, where this day is celebrated. This year the day will be celebrated on August 11th, 2018. Every year this festival is celebrated two days before the Hariyali Teej, on the fifteenth day during the Shukla Paksha in the month of Shravana. On the same day, Shanishchari Amavasya will also be observed. This Amavasya is dedicated to Shani Dev. People observe fasts and offer their prayers to Shani Dev on this day.

5. Hariyali Teej - August 13th, 2018

This is the third day of the month of Shravana during the waning phase of the moon, known as Shukla Paksha. This is one amongst the most popular festivals of North India, especially the regions of Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan and Delhi. People prepare sweet dishes and distribute them amongst the relatives.This festival is particularly meant for the women folk, who wear green dresses and green bangles on this day. This festival symbolises the reunion of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. This year it will be celebrated on August 13th, 2018.

Sawan Somwaar: सावन सोमवार व्रत में ध्यान रखें ये बातें, Sawan Somvaar Vrat Do's & Don'ts | Boldsky

6. Chandra Darshan - August 12th, 2018

Just after the Amavasya day follows the Chandra Darshan day, on which sighting the moon is believed to be very auspicious. The Chandra Darshan day will be observed on July 12th, 2018.

7. Vinayak Vrad Chaturthi/Durva Ganpati Vrat - August 14th, 2018

This is the second chaturthi of the month which is dedicated to Lord Ganesha. People observe fasts on this day and perform a puja before the idol of Lord Ganesha. This is considered more auspicious compared to the other one, mainly because it falls during the brighter phase of the moon and all festivals during this phase, or the Shukla Paksha, are believed to be more auspicious.

8. Naga Panchami - August 15th, 2018

It is the fifth day of the brighter half of the month, thus, falling during the Shukla Paksha in the month of Shravana. This day is dedicated to Nagdevta, the lord of snakes. Offering milk to snakes on this day is considered as very auspicious.

9. Shri Kalki Jayanti - August 16th, 2018

It is believed that Kalki will be born as the Kalyuga avatar of Lord Vishnu on the Shashti tithi (sixth day) during the Shukla Paksha in the month of Shravana. Shashthi tithi refers to the sixth day of the fortnight. Lord Vishnu is worshipped on this day. It will be observed on August 16th, 2018.

10. Sheetla Jayanti, Tulsidas Jayanti - August 17th, 2018

Goddess Sheetla was born on the Saptami tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Shravana. On the same day, Tulsidasji, the great poet and teacher was also born. This day, celebrated as the birth anniversary of Goddess Sheetla as well as Tulsidas, will be observed on August 17th.

11. Durga Ashtami/Mela Chintapurni/Durva Ashtami - August 18th, 2018

Durga Ashtami is the eighth day of the fortnight, falling during the Shukla Paksha. This is dedicated to Goddess Durga, and people prepare Bhog for the goddess on this day. This Bhog, after being offered to the goddess, is either offered to nine girls or is simply distributed amongst relatives.

12. Shravana Putrada Ekadashi - August 22nd, 2018

As mentioned earlier, there are two Ekadashis in every month and both are dedicated to Lord Vishnu. The second Ekadashi, that is the one falling during the Krishna Paksha in the month of Shravana, is known as Shravana Putrada Ekadashi. This year, Putrada Ekadashi will be celebrated on August 22nd, 2018.

13. Pradosh Vrat - August 23rd, 2018

The second Pradosh Vrat of the month will be observed on August 23rd, 2018. Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati are worshipped on this day.

14. Hayagriva Utpatti - August 24th, 2018

Hayagriva day is observed as the Upkarna day by the Brahmin community. It is the birth anniversary of Lord Hayagriva. Hayagriva, the horse-headed god, was the incarnation of Lord Vishnu and he had restored the Vedas when they were stolen by the demons. Hayagriva Jayanti or Hayagriva Utpatti day will be observed on August 24th, 2018.

15. Satyanarayan Vrat - August 25th, 2018

This is an auspicious day for the worship of Lord Satyanarayan and is observed every month. This month the day will be observed on August 25th, 2018.

16. Raksha Bandhan - August 26th, 2018

Raksha Bandhan falls on the fifteenth day of the brighter fortnight in the month of August. It will be observed on August 26th, 2018. A day when the sister ties the rakhi around the wrist of her brother who in turn promises to support her throughout her life is one of the most awaited festivals of the month.

17. Gayatri Jayanti - August 26th, 2018

Gayatri Jayanti is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Goddess Gayatri who is known as Ved Mata. Devotees worship the goddess and chant the mantra to please the goddess.

18. Narali Purnima - August 26th, 2018

Narali Purnima which falls on the fifteenth day of the month of Shravana, when Lord Varun, the god of sea and water, is worshipped. People pay their gratitude to nature by planting trees on this day. The main ritual is that of offering coconut to Varun Dev. This day will be observed on August 26th, 2018.

19. Sanskrit Diwas - August 26th, 2018

This day is observed to mark the importance of the Sanskrit language. First observed in 1969, the day is observed to highlight the importance of the Vedic language which is the mother of all other languages.