Kamika Ekadashi Vrat Katha And Rules To Follow

Shravana Kamika Ekadashi falls on the eleventh day of the fortnight in the month of Shravana, during the Shukla Paksh. This year it is being observed on Aug 7, 2018, Tuesday. A highly auspicious day, this Ekadashi is believed to give benefits more than those earned by performing Vajpeyi Yagya (a holy yagna performed in the Satyuga). Lord Krishna himself had told about the importance of this day to Yudhishthira.

Kamika Ekadashi Vrat Katha

The story told by Lord Krishna to Yudhishthira is narrated until today as the Kamika Ekadashi Vrat Katha. Once there were two men, one belonged to the Brahmina clan and the other to the Thakura clan. Both of them stayed in the same locality and disliked each other. They got into a fight, the Thakura man lost control and killed the Brahmin. Enraged by this, all the Brahmins in the area decided not to consume anything offered by this man ever. The Thakura man felt guilty about his deed. Depressed one day, the Thakura man approached a saint for help. This saint advised him to observe the Kamika Ekadashi fast. After that, Lord Vishnu appeared in his dream and told him that he had been relieved of the sins. Thus not just Lord Vishnu, but all those living in his abode are pleased by this fast.

Rules To Be Followed During The Puja Vidhi

It is said that Lord Vishnu can be pleased faster by offering yellow coloured flowers to him. The timings for the Ekadashi tithi are from 7:52 am on Aug 7 to 5:15 pm on the same day. The parana timings would be from 01:45 pm to 4:24 pm on Aug 8. Those who observe the fast should keep the negative thoughts aside for the day and spend most of the time in spiritual activities. The preparations begin from the tenth day itself. They should avoid onion, garlic and other tamasik foods from the evening of Dashmi tithi. But even if you forget to observe these rules, this does not imply that the fast cannot be observed.

One should take bath before sunrise and wear clean washed clothes and then visit the temple. You should recite the hymns of Geeta, sitting in the temple. Some people even narrate the complete book. At least a few shlokas should be recited on this day. The householders should observe the fast on Aug 7 and the saints should choose Aug 8 for fasting.

A sankalpa before the deity should also be taken. Sankalpa is the Sanskrit name for resolution. Ekadashi resolution consists of vows to oneself that you will stay away from negative thoughts and bad people, will practice spirituality and good deeds on this day. You can take other vows also as per your will. Then chant the mantra 'Om Namoh Bhagvate Vasudevaay'. It is said that chanting the Sahastranaam Stotra of Lord Vishnu, helps to get his blessings faster.

After the Sankalpa, the puja begins and Lord Ganesha is worshipped first. Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva can also be worshipped on this day. Since Ekadashi is dedicated primarily to Lord Vishnu, the main puja is dedicated to him. It is also said worshipping Goddess Lakshmi on Ekadashi, invites wealth and prosperity in life.

Lord Vishnu should be offered Panchamrit snaan before puja and black sesame seeds during puja. You must offer yellow flowers, yellow fruits as well as turmeric to him on this day. As a present for Goddess Lakshmi, you can offer a small red dupatta to her. After this, should follow, the Kamika Ekadashi Vrat Katha. Do not forget to recite Vishnu Sahastranaam Stotra. Conclude with Kshama Yachana (apologizing for the mistakes during the puja).

Keep the broom at such a place that people coming in the house cannot see it. You can hide it behind the door. Keep in mind that if you have broomed the house, the garbage should not be thrown out on Ekadashi; you can keep it covered in the dustbin. Many people do not broom the houses since many small insects get killed while brooming, which becomes a sinful deed. One must not consume the food offered by outsiders on this day.

While one must not consume rice on Ekadashi, consuming them on Dwadashi is believed to be highly auspicious. Besides these, since it is a Tuesday, you can also offer prayers to Lord Hanuman.