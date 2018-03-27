Kamada Ekadashi Vrat Katha

Fasting or the observance of Vrat is one of the many ways that brings us closer to the almighty. Vratas are a method through which we can set aside a day for the worship of the supreme power.

The main aspects of a vrat is staying away from certain kinds of foods, abstaining from sleep and constantly having the name of your favourite deity on your mind. Doing the three of the above-mentioned things helps you escape ego and attain peace of mind.

As per the Hindu religion, there are many different kinds of vratas that you can observe. Some people observe a vrata to receive some sort of material benefits, while others do so purely for the spiritual benefits. Depending upon the deity you worship, the rules of the vrata can change and so will the benefits reaped by it.

Ekadashi is perhaps one of the most important vratas that is observed by the Hindu population. Ekadasi is the eleventh day of each fortnight in the traditional solar-lunar month.

In a year, there is usually 24 Ekadashis - two for each month. There may be more if the year in question is a leap year. Today, we shall talk about Kamada Eadashi, which is falls in the months of March or April in a Gregorian calendar. Read on to know more about the auspicious Kamada Ekadashi.

When Is Kamada Ekadashi Observed?

Kamada Ekadashi is celebrated on the eleventh day in the Shukla paksha of the chaitra month. This Ekadashi is the one that comes right after Chaitra Navaratri or the Rama Navami.

What Is The Timing Of Kamada Ekadashi In The Year 2018?

This year, Kamada Ekadashi will be celebrated on 27th of March. The tithi starts at 03.43 hours and ends at 01.31 hours on 28th of March. Parana or the end of the fast is from 06.59 hours to 08.53 hours.

How Is Kamada Ekadashi Observed?

Kamada Ekadasi is observed with Lord Maha Vishnu on one's mind. Lord Maha Vishnu is often worshiped during this day in the form of Lord Sri Krishna. The devotee wakes up early in the morning and cleanses himself.

Most devotees abstain from food or give up food items made with rice. Garlic and onions are also avoided. Non-vegetarian food and alcohol are strictly to be abstained from. The day should be spent in the worship and service of the Lord.

The devotees visit temples of Lord Sri Krishna or Lord Maha Vishnu and offer prayers. They can also do pooja at home. The devotees must also read or listen to the Kamada Ekadashi Vrat Katha before ending their pooja.

This story increases the devotion of its narrators, listeners and readers.The prasad of the pooja is then distributed among the members of the household and other participants.

What Are The Benefits Of Observing Kamada Ekadashi?

Kamada Ekadashi is primarily done to earn the blessings of Lord Maha Vishnu. It is said that all kinds of desires that a man may have will be fullfilled by observing this vrata with a true and faithful heart.

The holy occasion of Kamada Ekadashi is said to be so powerful that keeping a vrat on this day cleanses you of all sins. Brahma hatya or the murder of a Brahmin is considered the most grievous sin. Even this can be washed away by observing Kamada Ekadashi.

Ekadashi Vrat Katha

One day, Yudhishtara approached Lord Sri Krishna and bowed before him. He said, "O Lord, Please enlighten me about the Ekadashi that falls in the shukla paksha of the Chaitra month." Lord Krishna replied, " Dear Yudhishtira, once the great king Dilipa too asked his Guru Vashishta the same question I shall tell you what the illustrious Guru told his deciple."

Lord Sri Krishna Continued His Story Thus...

In the ancient times, there was a city by the name of Bhogipur. It was ruled by a king named Pundarika. In this city, there lived many celestial beings like Gandharvas and Kinnaras. They attended the court of the king too.

As these divine beings were masters of Arts like music and dance, they would often entertain the king with their talents. Among these celestial beings lived an Apsara by the name of Lalitha and her husband was a Gandharva by the name of Lalith. Both were very much in love with each other and had only their partner in their mind.

One day, the Gandharva was singing for the King's pleasure. Suddenly, he happened to think of his wife Lalitha. As soon as his wife entered his mind, his tune became disturbed and he lost some notes.

This made the King very angry and he cursed the Gandharva to become a Rakshasa. As a result of the curse, Lalit had to roam the world as a Rakshasa. Lalitha too followed her husband. But she was always sad to see her husband suffer this way.

Once, Lalitha happened to meet a sage named Rishyamooka on the Vindhya mountains. She narrated to him the misfortune that had fallen upon her husband. The Sage felt bad for the couple and told them that to escape this curse, they must observe the Kamada Ekadashi.

Lalitha took the sage's blessings and returned to her husband. She then preformed the Kamada Ekadashi religiously. Due to her deeds, the sins of her husband were erased and he was reinstated to his former glory. They both then spent the rest of their lives peacefully.