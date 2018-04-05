Kalashtami Will Drive Away All The Negativies From Your Life

Friends, how would you feel if you could get a remedy to drive away all the fears, sufferings and all other negativities from your life? World, in its current scenario, is full of fears and miseries, fear of death, of failure, of competitors and what not. Day and night we see people going through difficulties in life.

However, it is also true that the Almighty has sent us in this world with all the preparations. If his world has problems, he is also ready to help us in every possible way to get through them as well. All we need is a bit of devotion and faith combined with the rituals performed in the right way, in order to please our good Lord.

The Kalashtmi day is one of those days that could provide a solution to all your woes. Now, let me tell you what it actually is.

Significance Of Kalashtmi

Kalashtmi is the the eighth day after the Poornima that is the full moon day. So, it falls in the Krishna Paksh. This year, the day falls on 7th of April, which is a Saturday. This is the day when lord Kaalbhairav was born.

So, on this day, Kaalbhairav is worshipped. Hence, it is also known as Kaalbhairav Jayanti and also Kaalbhairav Ashtmi. Kaal means time and it also denotes the lord of death, Yamdev. Yamdev is actually the fierce from of Lord Shiva, the lord of destruction. And this is how Kaalashtmi derives it name.

So, it means that the day is meant for worshipping Lord Shiva in the form of Kaalbhairav. Shiva in this form is seen having a fierce embodiment, sitting on a black dog and having a truncheon in his hand.

How To Perform The Kalaashtmi Puja

People perform pooja to the idol of Lord Kaalbhairav, one may visit the temple and offer the prayers there as well. Devotees chant Kaalbhairav Ashtakam and offer food to a black dog. Generally, milk products are offered to the dogs. Some people even keep fast on this day.

It is believed that the observer of the fast gets God's blessings and all negativity gets removed from his life. Pujas such as Kaalsarpa Puja, Shakti Puja, Raksha Puja, etc., are also performed by people as per their need. One must consult an astrologer regarding this, as it is done only after considering the position of various planets at the time of birth of the concerned preson.

'Katha' Behind Kalashtami

The importance of this day is mentioned in the Aditya Purana. The Hindu scriptures say that once during an argument between Lord Vishnu, Lord Brahma and Shiva regarding who is the most powerful among all the three, Lord Brahma passed some remark on Lord Shiva.

He was not ready to agree upon what the sages and other Gods in the meeting had said. They had said that all the three were equally powerful. So, Lord Shiva got angry due to the remark and thought that lord Brahma had become arrogant, which is a negative trait. We already know that Lord Shiva is the most peaceful when in meditation and he is equally fierce when in rage.

So now, to remove the arrogance of Lord Brahma, Lord Shiva took the form of Mahakaaleshvar and chopped off one of the heads of Brahma. Seeing his new form, all the Gods present there bowed to him and Lord Brahma also realised his mistake. This is why the day is also known as Mahakaal Ashtmi.

So, this Ashtmi, let's get rid of the negative vibes around us and renew our hearts and minds to radiate positivity in the surroundings by taking blessings from the Mahakaal, Kaalbhairav Lord

Shiva.