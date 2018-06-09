Important Teachings of Islam

Many Centuries ago, the world was different from the present. Yet our ancestors were intelligent enough to save everything in writing. But alas!! Their language also evolved with time, making their efforts null and their period as mysterious as themselves.

There was a period in history where there was birth of many new religions. Most of those religions may be minority followings till present. But the two main religions which changed the face of the world were Christianity and Islam. Among both of these, Islam is said to be the oldest.

What is the first thing that comes to your mind when there is a mention of Islam? The fewer but grandly celebrated festivals, the elaborate but antique mosques and the name of Allah on the load speakers across the country at the time of the mandatory adhaan. Some foodies may also picture scrumptious delicacies such as various Biryanis and kebabs which are so widely consumed by all. Islam also brings about a lot of negative thoughts in people as well.

What is Islam?

Like every religious, Islam is based on the texts written in the Quran. The Quran is the highest authority in the religion and contains the words of God. Another important power in the religion is the Beloved Prophet Mohammed. All the sayings of the holy prophet are mentioned in pieces of paper called Hadiths. The Muslims around the world rely on these sayings in order to resolve any matter.

In order to know about Islam, the Quran has to be understood. And this is where the misunderstanding stems. The Quran is extensively written in Arabic which is an ancient language. Though most of the Muslims are taught to read and write the language from an early age, they are often clueless about the meanings of the text they are reading. The Islamic leaders and other people who claim to understand the texts completely and claim that women are supposed to be treated inferior to men etc, is completely wrong.

In fact, Quran repeatedly mentions about the Equality of men and women. There are many other important teachings of Quran which may somewhat help you have a clear understanding of the religion-

Important Teachings of Islam-

1) Islam is a peace loving religion. Killing of people under any circumstances is considered to be the biggest sin committed by man. Anyone who has shed the blood of a man is doomed to be burnt in the fires of hell all eternity. Quran mentions about spreading the religion in a strictly non-violent way. In fact, even murderers are not allowed to be killed as humans and only Allah can do justice.

2) While the eastern countries restrict women in a lot of ways, Islam strictly mentions about the equality of men and women. According to the Quran, a pious wife is considered to be the biggest wealth in a man's life. Allah is really pleased with a person who treats his wife like a queen. Nowhere in the Quran is mentioned that women are not allowed to drive or vote. In fact, a woman is even allowed to go outside of their houses to earn in order to financially help her husband.

3) Muslims are required to have complete faith in the Almighty. The Quran mentions that anyone who surrenders to the will of Allah will surely be rewarded with the sweet fruits of paradise.

4) Jealousy and Backbiting are considered to be unforgivable sins in Islam. The Quran mentions about controlling excess anger and words as these can destroy relationships.

5) Islamic marriage is considered to be a topic of discussion always. According to the Quran, a man is allowed to marry another woman only if the first wife is mentally or physically unwell. In that case too, her permission is required for the husband to go ahead with the marriage.

6) Good deeds are a very important part of Islam. Good deeds done by a pious man who has no expectations inn return will be rewarded by Allah in a way unimaginable to man.

7) Islam teaches us that every human being on Earth is born equal and God gives them equal opportunities. But he will be judged on the final day based on what he decides to do with these opportunities. Equality is stressed upon in Quran and God commands his followers to treat everyone with respect, even people from other religion.

8) Every tradition and the customs followed by the Muslims have a scientific reason behind it. Be it fasting in the holy Month of Ramadhan or offering Namaz 5 times a day. All these keep the human body away from terminal diseases and keep the body and mind, active and healthy.

Islam is a peace loving religion with zero tolerance towards violence. If only the Holy Quran was deciphered in the right way.