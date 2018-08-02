Importance Of Shravana Mondays; Third One Is The Most Auspicious

After a long time, the Shravana will consist of 30 days this year. This happens only when there is Adhikmasa, which is an extra thirteenth month as per the Hindu Panchang. This year all the Mondays of the month are auspicious. Here we have brought the information about why all these Mondays are more auspicious this year, with the details about every month. Before that let us enlighten you a little about the benefits of observing fasts on Shravana Mondays.

Benefits Of Observing Sawan Somvar Vrat

Mondays of the Shravana month, also known as Sawan Somvar, are observed as fasting days. While women observe fasts for the long-life of their husbands and Soubhagya (auspiciousness) in their marriage, men also observe these fasts for the well-being of the family as well as for professional progress. However, the most popular reason is that girls who begin fasting on the first Monday of Shravana and observe 16 continuous fasts thereon, get the desired husband. In fact, since Lord Shiva is considered the ideal man, girls get a husband like him.

First Monday - July 30, 2018

The first Monday shows Soubhagya Yoga, Dwipushkar Yog and Dhanishtha Nakshatra. All these combined together is a very auspicious occurrence. If a couple worships Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati together on this day, they are blessed with a happy life. In fact, all the virtuous things done during this year give double benefits to the devotees. Therefore, donations, Shiva puja, holy baths must be given priority during this month to get the blessings of the Gods.

Second Monday - August 6, 2018

The second Monday of the month, falling on August 6, offers a Sarvarth Siddhi Yog as well as Vriddhi Yog. Sarvarth Siddhi Yog is the time when any auspicious event can be organised and it becomes fruitful. The Nakshatra is Kritika Nakshatra. Both the Yogs and one Nakshatra, all falling on a Monday are offering a wonderful time and one does not need to think about the Shukra Asta, Panchak, Bhadra etc.

Third Monday - August 13, 2018

Third Monday of the month occurs on August 13. Purva Falguni Nakshatra is occurring on this day, along with Shiva Yoga. Not just this, when Shiva Yoga already makes it an auspicious day, Madhstravani Parva adds to it. This occasion is the bringer of good luck. Moreover, when it is Shiva Yoga, Lord Shiva's worship pleases the deity more than the other days.

Fourth Monday - August 20, 2018

Fourth Monday falling on August 20, offers a Vaidhriti Yog along with Jyeshtha Naskshatra. This yog is auspicious from a monetary perspective. Offering milk and sugar cane juice to a Shivalinga can be highly fruitful.

Naag Panchami As A Remedy For Kalsarpa Yog

Are There Five Mondays In Shravana?

A major confusion has been created among believers this year - whether there are four or five Mondays in the month. Well, we would like to tell you that two calendars are followed in India. While according to one calendar, there are four Mondays, the number is five according to the other one. In some regions of India, which have observed the Sankranti as well, have considered the July 16, 2018, to be the first Monday of Shravana. But the first Monday of Shravana has been observed on July 30, since the Shravana month has begun on July 28, in most of the other regions of the country.

Monthly Zodiax Predictions August 2018