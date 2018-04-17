Importance Of Akshay Tritiya

Akshaya tritiya is one of the most-awaited festivals of the year. This days holds great importance because of its religious history as well as astrological importance. Starting a new venture, buying Gold, buying property, marriages and what not, if done on this day, all turn out to be a success. That is why, people prefer this day for giving a beginning to their life or executing their plans.

Significance Of The Day

Akshay Tritiya holds great importance in religious texts. There is not one but many reasons for the same.

Yudhishtir Got The Akshay Patra

The Sun God had given the Akshay Patra to Yudhishtir on this day, and had solved the problem of the Pandavas forever. Pandavas, while they were in exile, had nothing to offer to the visitors. So when Yudhishtir worshiped the Sun God upon Krishna's advice, he was blessed with the Akshay Patra by him.

Krishna Saved Droupadi

When the Kouravas attempted to dishonor Droupadi in front of the public in their court, when Droupadi was in a big trouble, it was no one but Lord Krishna who came to her rescue. While on one end, the Kourav prince was uncovering her saree, Krishna on the other end kept extending it to an unending length. Finally, the Kourav prince was tired and dropped the sinful idea.

Krishna became a savior for his sister Droupadi and the day was that of Akshay Tritiya. As the name signifies, "Akshay" means unending and Droupadi's saree took an unending length, all due to the miracle done by Krishna, the saviour.

Beginning Of The Treta Yuga

This day is also denoted as the day when Treta Yug had started. There are four Yugas described in the Hindu religious texts. Yuga refers to the ages of mankind. Treta Yuga was the second one after the Satva Yuga. "Treta" literally means three. This Yuga was known as Treta because three avatars of Lord Vishnu had taken birth in this Yuga.

Birth Of Lord Parashuram

Lord Parashuram was a warrior sage. Akshay Tritiya is also celebrated as his birth anniversary. When the tyranny of the Kshatriya demonic kings had become uncontrollable, Devi Prithvi approached Lord Vishnu for help.

Lord Vishnu, as we know, has always come ahead whenever the earth has been trapped in sins. He promised her to come and save her soon. To keep his promise, he took birth as the son of Rishi Jamdagni and his wife Renuka.

He then killed the demonic kings and saved the earth twenty one times from their tyrannic rule.

Its Importance In Jainism

The Jain Tirthankara Lord Rishabhnath had also broken his year-long fast on the same day by drinking sugarcane juice. His fast had actually extended to thirteen months and thirteen days. So, there is a provision of fasting on this day. It is considered as an year-long alternative day fasting. Jain devotees also break the fast by drinking sugarcane juice.

Lord Kubera had also obtained immense wealth on the same day.

Vedvyas also started reciting the Mahabharata to Ganesha on the day of Akshay Tritiya.

Akshay Tritiya is therefore one of the most auspicious days.

This year, the day carries Sarva Siddhi Yog, which means all and every task started on this day will meet its success.

Akshay Tritiya Vrat

Akshay Tritiya is observed as a day of fasting. The devotees must get up early and preferably take the Brahma Snaan. Brahma Snaan is the bath that is taken before sunrise. It is better to wear yellow dress on this day.

Thereafter, the altar for Lord Vishnu must be decorated. Keep a tray of offerings ready for the deity. The tray must contain dhoop, deep, incense sticks and fruits, dry fruits and sweets. Lord Vishnu is worshiped with yellow flowers.

The idol of Lord Vishnu should be given a holy bath and then the puja must begin. One can sing prayers to Lord Vishnu and then distribute the prasad. Sprouts can be taken as prasad.