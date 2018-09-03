Subscribe to Boldsky
How To Please Lord Krishna As Per Zodiac This Janmashtami

By

Lord Krishna is also known as Dwarkadhish. It is said that if a person gets the blessings of Lord Krishna, his wishes are fulfilled, and all the problems are removed from his life. Janmashtami is an auspicious day to get his blessings.

worship lord krishna as per zodiac

Performing Janmashtami puja as per the zodiac sign is considered to be even more auspicious. Here we have brought to you information on how you can worship Lord Krishna as per your zodiac. Take a look.

Array

Aries

Those with this zodiac should perform abhishekam to Lord Krishna and Radha with water. They should also offer sweets made of milk, coconut and makhan-mishri bhogam to Lord Krishna. Om Namoh Bhagvatey Vasudevay mantra using a tulsi japmala should be chanted to please Lord Krishna. Using pomegranate as prasad brings success in all ventures.

Array

Taurus

The individuals with this zodiac should perform panchamrit abhishekam and offer sweets made of milk such as rasgulla, pedha etc. You should chant the mantra, Shri Radha Krishna Sharanam Mam, eleven times using kamalgatta Japmala. This helps in the fulfilment of all the wishes.

Array

Gemini

Geminis should perform abishekam using milk. They should offer sweets made of cashew nuts and panchmeva (five fruits) to him. They should also offer banana to Lord Krishna and chant the mantra Shri Radha Krishnaye Namoh Swaha eleven times using a tulsi or sphatik japmala. Among the fruits, you should offer a banana. This will help increase your respect in the society.

Array

Cancer

Cancerians should perform Shri Krishna abhishekam and offer sweets made with saffron. You should also offer khoya barfi. They should chant Shri Radha Vallabhaya Namah five times. Among the fruits, you should offer coconut. This helps maintain the peace and prosperity in life.

Array

Leo

Those with Leo as their zodiac sign should perform abhishekam using Ganga jal with honey added in it. They should offer jaggery to Lord Krishna. Performing these will help achieve success in all the fields. These are also believed to help in defeating the enemies.Leo

Array

Virgo

Virgos should offer abhishekam using milk with ghee added in it. They should also offer sweets made with milk and dry fruits. Offering cloves, elaichi, tulsi leaves, betel nuts as well as green vegetables to Lord Krishna is also considered auspicious. It helps to bring happiness and peace in life, with the blessings of Lord Krishna.

Array

Libra

Librans should perform abhishekam using milk with sugar added in it. They should offer sweets made with milk. Shri Krishnay Namah mantra should be chanted. They should offer almonds and makhan mishri as bhog. Among the fruits, they can offer a banana. This brings good luck and prosperity.Libra

Array

Scorpio

People born in Scorpio should perform abhishekam using panchamrit. Then offer sweets made using jaggery. Chant the mantra Shri Radha Krushnaye Namah at least five times. Among fruits, you should offer coconut. This helps one get the blessings of Lord Krishna and he also fulfils one's wishes.

Array

Sagittarius

You should perform abhishekam using milk and honey. Offer a sweet made with milk. Chant the mantra Om Namoh Narayanay five times using a japmala. Offer banana among the fruits. These will please Lord Krishna and you will receive his blessings. You can offer guava as well in the bhog.
Sagittarius

Array

Capricorn

Those born under the Capricorn zodiac should perform abhishekam using Ganga jal and chant the mantra Devaki Sut Govindaaye Namah. Offer grapes among the fruits. . You can also offer sweet paan to Lord Krishna. This gets Lord Krishna's blessings who will help you achieve success.

Array

Aquarius

The Aquarians should perform abhishekam using milk as well as with panchamrit. You should offer red coloured sweets made of milk. Chant the mantra Om Namoh Bhagvatey Vasudevay eleven times. Offer dry fruits including almonds and cashew nuts to Lord Krishna. Aquarius

Array

Pisces

Those with Pisces zodiac should perform abhishekam using panchamrit. Offer sweets made using milk. You can offer panchmeva (five fruits). Chant the mantra Om Devaki Sut Govindaaye Namah. You can offer coconut along with other fruits. This will bring happiness and peace in life.

    Story first published: Monday, September 3, 2018, 14:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 3, 2018
     

