Here Is How Every Zodiac Sign Expresses Love

Ever wondered how your crush will behave if they fall in love with you? Well, astrology has an answer for that as well. While some might become intense and deep, others might love to give you wings and yet, some might put you on fire and become over possessive. Here is an analysis on how every zodiac sign expresses love. Take a look.

Aries: Mar 21 - Apr 19

Aries are strong players. Whether they are in a war or in love, they play with dedication and fairness. They become possessive and might not like sharing their partner with anybody. That is why they sometimes might even stand in the way when you want to spend some time with your friends.

But that is just because they love you so much. However, they might take some time to express their love for you. They might write poetry or bring you many gifts together to show their love for you.

Taurus: Apr 20 - May 20

Devoted partners, Taureans keep it simple when they fall in love. They are also a little late to accept that love has entered their life. However, they are faithful souls when it comes to love. They are romantic and take love seriously. When they try to tell people about their hang outs with a person, probably in love with him/her.

Gemini: May 21 - Jun 20

As we know, Geminis do not say it all. Added to this, they have sufficient control over their emotions. They will confess their love only when they are sure about their beloved's feelings because they really cannot handle disappointment. They would like to cook for their partner or take them for a movie. They might also choose to go on a long dark evening walk with you just to express their love.

Cancer: Jun 21 - Jul 22

Cancerians would not easily trust you. They have a limited number of true friends. They are quite secretive when it comes to expressing their emotions. Until they know about you well enough, they would not let out their emotions for you. They might try to write letters or invite you for a candlelight dinner or ask you for dance when they feel like they love you.

Leo: Jul 23 - Aug 22

The confident Leos also have certain control over their emotions. They would confess their love only when they are sure about their emotions. Because they have ego problems, they also find it difficult to confess their feelings for you. Once they confess the same, they would want to spend more and more time with you. Bringing gifts for their partner is the way they express their love.

Virgo: Aug 23 - Sept 22

Virgos are romantic and they love falling in love. They would show their love by organising the environment for the people they love. Confessing their love for a person is not at all a problem for them; They are really good at it and love doing it.

It's their way of showing love when they try to help their partner with a project. They would cook or bring something self-designed to show their love for you.

Libra: Sept 23 - Oct 22

Librans are just so good-natured and they are so nice to everyone. They have a welcoming nature and do care for them. Those constant smiles that they keep giving to everybody might confuse you - are they in love or not. They might feel shy in confessing their love for you.

But yes, they are amongst those who will easily fall in love. Cooking for you or going to a movie would be their idea of showing love for you.

Scorpio: Oct 23 - Nov 21

A Scorpio would initially try to hide their love emotions. They are passionate about romance but are cowards at the same time. So once they have confessed their feelings, they would buy tickets for a romantic movie and might come down on their knees there as a way of expressing their love for you.

Sagittarius: Nov 22 - Dec 21

Sags are upfront and would say whatever they want to, without caring about your emotions. But when they love somebody, they would become more cautious and would practise care while speaking, just not to hurt their partner. Moreover, love comes as an adventure for them, and when they ask somebody to go on a trip with, they might be falling in love with them.

Capricorn: Dec 22 - Jan 19

Capricorn people are serious about life. While they might get attracted to a person easily, they might not call it love so early. Love happens to them gradually and then one day when they develop those real feelings for you, they would shower you with serious questions. Gifting many things at a time and then wanting to go on a long drive or a long walk would be their way of expressing love.

Aquarius: Jan 20 - Feb 18

Aquarius people will offer you suggestions when they really care. Commenting on your clothes, jewellery will be their way of expressing concern when they start liking you. And then when they offer you a dress and want you to wear it to a party, you should know they are in love with you.

But generally, they would prefer to be aloof when it is about love and commitment. They are not early risers when it comes to confessing or expressing their love.

Pisces: Feb 19 - Mar 20

Pisceans are sometimes kind of the hopeless romantics. Though they are not so expressive when it comes to love, they would go out of their ways to keep the relationship going. They would text you at 3.00 am in the morning and might add a bit of drama as well just because they want your attention.