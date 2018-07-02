Hindu Auspicious Days In The Month Of July, 2018

A country of diversity, India celebrates a lot of festivals throughout the year. The number of religions and their festivals add colour to the unity in diversity that India is known for. For the festivals, as we already know, there are two types of calendars: Purnimant and Amavasyant. The difference is basically between the names of the months. The festivals fall on the same day.

We have brought to you the list of the festivals that will be celebrated in the month of July 2018, as per the Hindu calendar.

July 9 , Monday - Yogini Ekadashi

Yogini Ekadashi falls in the month of Ashadh during the Krishna Pasha. Every Ekadashi is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. It is observed as a fasting day and is believed to wash away all the sins of the observer. This year Yogini Ekadashi falls on July 9, Monday. The sunrise and sunset timings are - 5.52 am and 7.12 pm respectively.

The fast starts from the night before the Ekadashi day and ends with the sunrise on the Ekadashi day.

July 12, Friday, Solar Eclipse

The solar eclipse happens when the moon passes between the sun and the earth. The moon blocks the sun partially or totally. According to astrology, such a positioning of the sun affects the zodiacs in different ways. It is being predicted that the second solar eclipse for the year will happen on July 12, Friday, the first one having occurred in February.

July 14, Saturday - Jagannath Rath Yatra

Also known as Dasavatara Yatra, Gundicha Yatra, Chariot Festival and Navdina Yatra, it falls every year in the month of Ashadh, which corresponds to the month of June or July in the Gregorian calendar. Though popular throughout India, the festival is celebrated with the greatest enthusiasm in Odisha.

Jagannath is another name for Lord Krishna and Lord Vishnu. A procession is carried out with Lord Krishna and his siblings seated on the chariot. Krishna's sister Subhadra and brother Balabhadra are also worshipped on this day. The chariot is taken to the Gundicha Temple in Puri and where the deities stay for about nine days, from where they are then taken to Shri Mandir in Bahuda Yatra.

July 23, Monday - Devshayani Ekadashi

It is believed that on Devshayani Ekadashi, Vishnu falls asleep and then awakens only after four months on the day of Prabodhini Ekadashi. "Dev" means "God", "Shayani" means "sleeping", hence the name Devshayani. Lord Vishnu sleeps in the Ksheersagar (the ocean of milk), with Sheshnag (the serpent) as his bed, as is believed by the Vaishnavites.

Devshayani Ekadashi falls on the eleventh day in the month of Ashadh, during the Shukla Paksha, the waxing phase of the moon.

July 27, Friday - Guru Purnima

Guru Purnima is the other name for the full moon day that falls in the month of Ashadh. It is dedicated to religious teachers. On this day, disciples offer prayers to their spiritual guide who enlightens their path. However, the day is largely observed as Vyas Purnima as well.

Vedvyas, the philosopher and the teacher, who had written the Mahabharata, the holy book of the Hindus, is worshipped on this day. This year, Guru Purnima will fall on July 27, Friday.

The Purnima tithi will begin at 1.46 pm, on July 26, and will end at 4.20 on July 27.

July 27, Friday, And July 28, Saturday - Poorna Chandra Grahan

This will be the second lunar eclipse of the year, the first having occurred on January 30. According to Hinduism, various rules are to be observed on this day in order to protect themselves from the various negative effects that it may lead to. For example, the temples remain closed during the period of lunar eclipse.

The idols of Gods are not to be touched; children and pregnant women are not allowed to go out. Astrology says that an eclipse brings various good and bad effects on the zodiacs as well. This eclipse will continue for two days, July 27 and 28, as per the Hindu calendar.