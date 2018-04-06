Auspicious Days, As Per Hindu Calendar In April 2018

Fasts and festivals play a great role to the Hindus. Every month, in the Hindu calendar, there are certain auspicious days that are considered to be quite important to the people following it. And no doubt, the Hindu devotees observe these days with a high religious fervor.

Mentioned below are the important days in the month of April, as per the Hindu calendar, take a look.

3rd April: Sankashthi Chaturthi

The day, also known as Sankatahara Chaturthi, is dedicated to lord Ganesha. On this day, people observe fasts and worship Lord Ganesha. After the day-long fast, the moon darshan is performed. And only then the fast is broken. This day, every year, falls on the fourth day of Krishna Paksha of the Vaishakha month. This year, the day falls on the 3rd of April.

7th April: Kalashtami

Kalashtami is dedicated to the Kaalbhairaav form of lord Shiva, the form that he had taken to kill the demon king Mahabali. This day falls on the eighth day of Krishna Paksh in the April or May month. This year, the day is observed on the 7th of April. Idol of Kaalbhairav is worshipped mostly at midnight. People also keep a night vigil.

12th April: Varuthini Ekadashi

This day, falls on the 11th day of Krishna Paksha in the month of Vaishkha, corresponding to the April or May month, and is known for worshipping the Vaman form of Lord vishnu. This year, it is falling on the 12th of April. People believe that observing a fast on this day washes away the sins of the devotees. Keeping a night vigil is what fetches more blessings. Donation done on this day renders the greatest benefits among all the other holy practices.

16th April: Somavatia Amavasya

When Amavasya falls on a Monday, it is known as the Somavati Amavasya. This year also, this day falls on 16th of April. On this day, people generally take a bath in the holy river. Married ladies observe a fast for the long life of their husbands. It is a day for the solution of Pitra Dosha. The day is also considered important for donations.

Worshipping the Sun God removes poverty as well. The day is also important for Moun Vrat, that is for observing silence. Since Peepal tree is also worshipped, it is also known as the Peepal Predakshiona Vrat.

18th April:Akshaya Tritiya, Parshuram Jayanti

The day is important for Hindus as well as Jains. Lord Ganesha and Vedvyas had begun writing the Mahabharata on this day. It is also the day of the birth of Lord Parashuram. The Jain Tirtankara Rishabhdev had broken his three-month-long fast on this day.

22nd April: Ganga Saptami

Skandapurana and Valmiki Ramayana talk about the Ganga Jayanti. The day is known for the birth of Ganga. Taking a bath in the Ganga is considered holy on this day. Peforming a puja on the Ganga ghat is also considered sacred. All the sins are washed away. The day every year comes on the Shukla Paksha of the Vaishakha month on Tritiya.

24th April: Sita Navami

Celebrated with great religious fervour in the Ayodhya Bhadrachalam in Andhra Pradesh, Sitasamahit Sthal in Bihar And Rameshwaram in Tamil Nadu, the day every year falls on the ninth day of the waxing phase of the moon. Married ladies observe a fast for the long life of their husbands on this day.

A story goes that this is the day when King Janak had found Sita sleeping in an earthen pot, while he was ploughing his fields. He adopted her and named her Janaki. So the day is also known as Janaki Jayanti.

April 26th: Mohini Ekadashi

The importance of this day has been discussed in the Surya Purana. Its importance is also narrated by Krishna to Yudhishthir. The common belief is that Guru Vashishtha had advised Lord Ram to observe a fast on this day to overcome the guilt and sadness of separation from Mata Sita.

The day is actually dedicated to the female avatar of Lord Vishnu. This avatar he had taken to settle the fight between the Gods and Demons. They had been fighting on the drinking of the amrit that would make the person who drinks it immortal. Lord Vishnu took the form of Mohini to distract the demons and once they got distracted, the Gods drank the amrit and hence became immortal.

April 28th: Narasimha Jayanti

The Narasimha Jayanti is dedicated to the Narasimha Avataar of Lord Vishnu. This avataar was taken to kill Hiranyakashyap, the demonic king and the father of Prahlaad. Every year, the day falls on the fourteenth day of Vaishakh month. This year, it falls on 28th of April. People observe a fast on this day. All kinds of grains and cereals are to be abstained from. As the day is dedicated to Lord Vishnu, to whom every ekadashi is dedicated therefore the rules too are quite similar to the ekadashi vrat.