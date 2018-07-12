Gupt Navratra: The Correct Way Of Doing Durga Saptashati Patha

Durga Saptashati Patha is one of the most powerful narrations which can get you the blessings of the goddess. Navratras are considered to be the most auspicious times to recite the shlokas and the stotras mentioned in Durga Saptashati Patha if you want to please the goddess.

It is believed that Durga Saptashati Patha can cure physical, mental and emotional problems as well. It provides spiritual as well as professional growth to the devotees along with granting all their wishes. You can easily get the book of Durga Saptashati Patha in the market.

Saptashati Patha can be done in multiple ways, depending on the need as well as the availability of time. Goddess Durga blesses all her devotees. The main two ways are reciting one or two chapters or stotras daily or reciting all the chapters everyday, which might take one and a half hour daily.

These are generally recited for the fulfilment of some wish and as part of the spiritual remedy. This method of reciting the Durgasaptashati Patha is for worshipping the goddess in general, and not for Tantra Sadhana, for which the procedure is different.

For the general puja during the Navratras, again two basic procedures have been described.

First Method

The first method involves the recitation of one patha everyday. The procedure for which has been mentioned below.

1. On the first day, you can recite Durga Kavach along with the Argala Stotra.

2. The second day, recite the Kilak Stotra, Ratri Stotra and Devi Atharva Sheersham.

3. Navarna Vidhi and Pratham Charitra should be recited on the third day.

4. The fourth day should be given to Madhyam Charitra which includes Dwitiya Adhyaya - Chaturtha Adhyaya.

5. On the fifth day, one should recite the Uttar Charitra, which includes chapters from Pancham Adhyaya to Trayodash Adhyaya.

Along with this Navarna Patha should also be recited. Do not forget to include the Navarna Mantra, which goes like this:

Om Iym Hreem Kleem Chamundaay Viche Namah

6. The sixth day is to be given to Pradhanik Rahasya and Vaikritik Rahasya and the Murti Rahasya.

7. On the seventh day, one has to recite Durga Ashtotar Naam Stotra and Durga Datrim Shatnaam Mala.

8. Then on the eighth day, recite the Siddha Kunjika Stotram Patha, Devyapradha Kshamapan Stotra Patha.

9. On the ninth day follows Devisukta and Kshamaprarthana.

This was the first method for the general worship of the goddess for nine days, reciting a part of the Shaptashati Patha everyday. The other method is thus:

Second Method

It includes reciting a certain set of chapters everyday. It includes the following chapters:

1. Kavach

2. Argala Stotra

3. Kilak Stotra

4. Navarna Siddhi

5. Ratri Sukta Patha

6. Shukradhistati Patha - starting from Chaturth Adhyaya including Shukradayah Sargana (mantra 27) to Narayani Stuti and Ekadash Adhyaya (mantra 3).

Narayani Stuti can further be done in two ways:

Through Shadang Method which includes Durga Kavach, Argala Stotra, Navarna Mantra, all Adhyayas and concluding chapters.

The second way is reciting Durga Kavach, Argala Stotraa and Kilak Mantra on the first day, Navarna Mantra and all Adhyaya on following days and then the Rahasyatray Path on the ninth day.

Along with all these, do not forget to recite the aarti everyday after the conclusion of the puja.

All these chapters have to be recited in one go on a daily basis.

Note: Kindly note that the Uttar Charitra should not be recited in parts. Always recite the whole set of Pancham to Trayodash Adhyaya at a time. Reciting it in parts is known as Japchhidra, which is inauspicious for the puja.