Festivals In The Month Of Sharavana

Shravana month, the most awaited and the most celebrated month is will begin from July 28th , 2018 and will end on August 26th , 2018. Lots of celebrations, the utter divinity, auspiciousness and the huge religious fervor will make this Shravana masa really beautiful. There are so many festivals to celebrate that the presence of God can be felt everywhere, during the month. As always, we have brought to you the list of all the festivals that will be celebrated in the month of Shravana.

1. Angarakhi Chaturthi Vrat -July 31st, 2018

There are two Chaturthis in every month, Ganesha Chaturthi and Sankashthi Chaturthi. All the Chaturthis are dedicated to Lord Ganesha. When Sankashthi Chaturthi falls on a Tuesday, it is called Angarakhi Chaturthi, the yoga( time ) being very auspicious.

2. Kalashatmi- August 4th, 2018

Kalashtami is dedicated to Lord Bhairav and Lord Shiva in his Bhairava form is worshipped on this day. This day falls on the Ashtami tithi or the eighth day of the Krishna Paksh in every month. This month, Kalashtami will be observed on August 4th,2018.

3. Pradosh Vrat, Masik Shivratri- August 9th, 2018

Pradosh Vrat falls on the fourteenth day of the fortnight. There are two Pradosh vrat in a month. Lord Shiva and Parvati are worshipped on this day. It is also called Masik Shivratri, and will be observed on August 4th, 2018.

4. Haryali Amavasya, Shanaishchari Amavasya -August 11th, 2018

This day is associated with Lord Vishnu in his Krishna form. The devotees assemble in the Mathura and Vrindavan temples of Lord Krishna, where this day is celebrated. This year the day will be celebrated on August 11, 2018. Every year this festival is celebrated two days before the Hariyali Teej, on the fifteenth day during the Shukla Paksh in the month of Shravana. On the same day, Shanaishcharai Amavasya will also be observed. This Amavasya is dedicated to Shani Dev. People observe fasts and offer their prayers to Shani Dev on this day.

5. Hariyali Teej- August 13th 2018

This is the third day of the month of Shravana during the waning phase of the moon, known as Shukla Paksh. This is one among the most popular festivals of North India, especially the regions of Haryana, Pujabm Rajasthan and Delhi. People prepare sweet dishes and distribute them among the relatives. This festival is particularly meant for the women folk, who water green dresses and green bangles on this day. This festival symbolizes the reunion of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. This year it will be celebrated on August 13th, 2018.

6. Chandra Darshan-August 12th, 2018

Just after the Amavasya day, follows the Chandra Darshan day, on which siting the moon is believed to be very auspicious. The Chandra Darshan day will be observed on July 12th, 2018.

7. Vinayak Vrad Chaturthi/ Durva Ganpati Vrat- August 14th, 2018

This is the second Chaturthi of the month which is dedicated to Lord Ganesha. People observe fasts on this day, and offer Puja before the idol of Lord Ganesha. This is considered as more auspicious than the other one, mainly because it falls during the brighter phase of the moon and all festivals during the Shukla Paksha or the brighter phase are believed to be more auspicious.

8. Naga Panchami-August 15th, 2018

It is the fifth day of the brighter half of the month. Thus falling during the Shukla Paksh in the month of Shravana, this day is dedicated to Nagdevta, the lord of snakes. Offering milk to snakes on this day is considered as very auspicious.

9. Shri Kalki Jayanti-August 16th, 2018

It is believed that Kalki will be born as the Kalyuga avatar of Lord Vishnu, on the Shashti tithi (sixth day) during the Shukla Paksh in the month of Shravana. Shashthi tithi refers to the sixth day if the fortnight. Lord Vishnu is worshipped on this day. It will be observed on August 16th, 2018.

10. Sheetla Jayanti, Tulsidas Jayanti-August 17th, 2018

Goddess Sheetla was born on the saptami tithi of the Shukla Paksh in the month of Shravana. On the same day, Tulsi das ji, th great poet and teacher was also born. This day, celebrated as the birth anniversary of Goddess Sheetla as well as Tulsi das, will be observed on August 17th.

11. Durga Ashtami/ Mela Chintapurni/ Durva Ashatmi -August 18th, 2018

Durga Ashtami is the eighth day of the fortnight, falling during the Shukla Paksh. This is dedicarted to Goddess Durga, and people prepare Bhog for the Goddess on this day. This bhog, after offering to the Goddess, is either offered to nine girls or is simply distributed among the relatives.

12. Shravan Putrada Ekadashi- August 22nd, 2018

As mentioned earlier, there are two Ekadashis in every month and both are dedicated to Lord Vishnu. The second Ekadashi, that is the one falling during the Krishna Paksh in the month of Shravana is known as Shravana Putrada Ekadashi. This year, Putrada Ekdashi will be celebrated on August 22nd, 2018

13. Pradosh Vrat -August 23rd, 2018

The second Pradosh Vrat of the month will be observed on August 23rd, 2018. Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati are worshipped on this day.

14. Hayagriva Utpatti- August 24th, 2018

Haygriva day is observed as the Upkarna Day by the Brahmin community. It is the birth anniversary of Lord Haygriva. Haygriva, the horse headed God was the incarnation of Lord Vishnu and he ahd restored the Vedas when they were stolen by the demons. Haygriva Jayanti or Haygriva Utpatti day will b observed on August 24th,2018.

15. Satyanarayan Vrat- August 25th, 2018

This is an auspicious day for the worship of Lord Styanaraya, and is observed in every month. This month the day will be observed on August 25th, 2018.

16. Raksha Bandhan- August 26th, 2018,

Raksha Bandhan falls on the fifteenth day of the brighter fortnight in the month of August. It will be observed on August 26th, 2018. A day when the sister ties the Rakshi around the wrist of his brother who in turn promises to support her throughout her life, is one of the most awaited festivals of the month.

17. Gayatri Jayanti -August 26th, 2018

Gayatri Jayanti is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Goddess Gayatri who is known as Ved Mata. Devotees. Devotees worship the Goddess and chant the mantra to please the Goddess.

18. Narali Purnima- August 26th, 2018

Narali Purnima which falls on the fifteenth day of the month of Shravana, when Lord Varun, the God of sea and water is worshipped. People pay their gratitude to nature by planting trees on this day. The main ritual is that of offering coconut to Varun Dev. This day will be observed on August 26th, 2018.

19. Sanskrit Diwas -August 26th 2018

This day is observed to mark the importance of the Sanskrit language. First observed in 1969, the day is observed to highlight the importance of the Vedic language which is the mother of all other languages.