Hindu Auspicious Days In The Month Of August 2018

India's unity in diversity is reflected when the people of all communities and ethnicity gather up to celebrate the festivals. More so because of the number of festivals that are celebrated in India. Festivals queue up every month and the pujas add auspiciousness to them. Here we have brought to you the list of festivals that we will be celebrating in the month of August. Take a look.

August 7 - Kamika Ekadashi

Ekadashi refers to the eleventh day of the fortnight. As there are two fortnights every month, twenty-four Ekadashis come in a year. They add up to twenty-six when there is an extra month known as Adhika Masa according to the Hindu calendar, as it happened this year. Kamika Ekadashi falls on the eleventh day of the fortnight during Shukla Paksh in the month of Shravana. This year it will be observed on August 7 and August 8. Every Ekadashi is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. Kamika Ekadashi is observed as a fasting day and is believed to wash away all the sins of the devotee.

August 11 - Anshika Surya Grahan

Anshika Surya Grahan is the Indian name for partial solar eclipse. When the moon, fully or partially blocks the sun for the observer on the earth, it is called the partial solar eclipse. This happens when the sun, moon and the earth are aligned in a straight line. This year we witnessed a solar eclipse of February 15, and another will occur on August 11.

August 13 - Hariyali Teej

The third day of the dark phase or the Krishna Paksh in the month of August is known as Hariyali Teej. Mainly celebrated in the northern regions of India, this festival is most popular among womenfolk. The story of the reunion of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati goes behind this. Sweet dishes are prepared and married women go to their native place. This year, Hariyali Teej will be celebrated on August 13, 2018.

August 15 - Naag Panchami

Naag Panchami is dedicated to the worship of snakes. Lord Shiva, as well as Naag Devta, are worshipped on this day. People perform puja before snakes and give them a holy bath in milk. Every year Naag Panchami is celebrated on the fifth day during the Shukla Paksh of Shravana month. This year it will be celebrated on August 15, 2018.

August 17 - Simha Sankranti

Sankranti refers to the day when there is a solar transition from one zodiac to the other. Simha Sankranti refers to the transition of the sun from the Cancer to the Leo zodiacs. With the Sankranti day, starts the Bhadra month as per Bengali Calendar, Chingam month according to Malayalam calendar and Avni month as per the Tamil calendar. On this day people worship Lord Vishnu, Surya Dev and Narsimha Swami. This year the day will be observed on August 17, 2018.

August 22 - Shravana Putrada Ekadashi

The Ekadashi falling on the eleventh day of the bright fortnight or during the Shukla Paksh of the fortnight is known as Putrada Ekadashi. As the Sanskrit name of the fast suggests this Ekadashi is the giver of a boy child. Every year devotees observe it as a fasting day, worshipping Lord Vishnu. This year it will be observed on August 22.

August 24 - Onam

Onam is the biggest festival of Kerala celebrated in the first-month Chingam of the Malayalam calendar. People celebrate it as the homecoming day of the King Maveli. This year it will be observed on August 24, 2018.

August 24 - Varamahalakshmi Vrat

Varamahalakshmi Vrat or Varalakshmi Vrat is celebrated on the Ashtami tithi during the Shukla Paksh of the Bhadrapad month. It is observed as fasting period starting on the Ashtami tithi and continuing for sixteen days from then. All the eight forms of the goddess are worshipped on this day. This year the fasts will be observed from August 24, 2018.

August 26 - Shravana Purnima

Also known as Narali Purnima, the festival is observed by offering coconuts to Varun Dev, the lord of water. It falls on the Purnima day in the month of Shravana; this year it will be observed on August 26, 2018.

August 26 - Raksha Bandhan

Raksha Bandhan is one of the most awaited festivals for the Indians, especially the sisters, as on this day they tie a thread known as rakhi or raksha sutra around the wrist of their brothers and get gifts in return. Every year, it falls on the Purnima day in the month of Shravana. This year it will be observed on August 26, 2018.

List Of Festivals In Shravana Masa 2018

August 26 - Gayatri Jayanti

Gayatri Jayanti is observed as the birth anniversary of Goddess Gayatri, the goddess of the Vedas also known as Ved Mata. Falling on the Purnima tithi during the Shukla Paksh of Shravana month, it will be celebrated on August 26, 2018.