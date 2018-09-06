Effects Of Brihaspati In The Birth Chart And Associated Remedies

Astrology plays an important role in the overall life of an individual. The time and day of the birth of a person, both are important factors as per astrology. The position of all the stars at the time of birth can determine a lot about a person's life, say astrologers. The information about their positioning is used to evaluate the future of an individual in terms of health, wealth, career, precautions etc. A chart detailing the positioning of these stars as well as all the nine planets is prepared and is called the birth chart. An astrologer prepares the chart and then makes predictions about the life of the person, based on the weak and strong positioning of respective planets.

While the strong position of a planet indicates positive effects on the life of a person, a weak planet means negative effects. However, that is not all. Astrology even suggests remedies for the weak position of the planets in the birth chart. Based on that, we have brought you the information on how to strengthen Brihaspati or Jupiter in the birth chart; added with it is the information on how Brihaspati affects the life of a person.