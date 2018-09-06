Effects Of Brihaspati In The Birth Chart And Associated Remedies

Astrology plays an important role in the overall life of an individual. The time and day of the birth of a person, both are important factors as per astrology. The position of all the stars at the time of birth can determine a lot about a person's life, say astrologers. The information about their positioning is used to evaluate the future of an individual in terms of health, wealth, career, precautions etc. A chart detailing the positioning of these stars as well as all the nine planets is prepared and is called the birth chart. An astrologer prepares the chart and then makes predictions about the life of the person, based on the weak and strong positioning of respective planets.
While the strong position of a planet indicates positive effects on the life of a person, a weak planet means negative effects. However, that is not all. Astrology even suggests remedies for the weak position of the planets in the birth chart. Based on that, we have brought you the information on how to strengthen Brihaspati or Jupiter in the birth chart; added with it is the information on how Brihaspati affects the life of a person.
When Brihaspati Is Placed Favourably
When the planet Brihaspati is favourably placed, it helps in keeping the relations good. The individual achieves success in academics and excels at work as well. He is an intellectual being and achieves heights of success soon. The individual is a possessor of knowledge and has more inclination towards spirituality. Wealth comes easily to him.
The person would mainly have good feelings about others and married life too would be peaceful. Those with a strong favourable position of Brihaspati are also believed to have a healthy skin.
When Brihaspati Is Placed Unfavourably
When Brihaspati is not placed favourably in the birth chart, the person faces problems in married life. It leads to the delay of marriage when it is placed unfavourably in the birth chart of a girl. Constant misunderstandings and arguments create problems in her life even after marriage.
Disruptions at the beginning of a new work and hindrances preventing one from completing the task is another negative effect of it. A shapeless body and anger issues are other indicators of a weak positioning of Brihaspati. Such an individual takes little or no interest in spirituality. Success comes to them only after a lot of hard work.
Ways To Strengthen The Positive Effects Of Brihaspati
Lord Brihaspati is the incarnation of Lord Vishnu. The poor are very dear to him. One of the best remedies is serving the poor and the needy. Making donations and other works of charity would also please Brihaspati. Visiting a temple, helping in the maintenance of it, serving the priests, providing service to one's spiritual guru as well as offering food to cows, all can be done to please Brihaspati Dev.
Helping the visually impaired people also reduces the negative effects on life. One should wear a narangi tree's (Chinese orange tree) root or a kesar tree's (saffron tree) root in orange or a yellow coloured cloth, around the neck as another remedy. Sugarcane jaggery as well as banana should also be eaten as a remedy. One can take sugarcane juice as well.
One should worship Lord Shiva, Lord Vishnu, Lord Brishaspati and a banana tree. One can recite Shri Rudram and Guru Stotram for pleasing Brihaspati Dev. Observing a Thursday fast and worshipping Lord Brihaspati can also be considered. Wearing a saffron tilak is also considered beneficial. One should not wear slippers while eating food. Wearing a yellow sapphire is also often recommended to those who want to strengthen the positive effects of Brihaspati. However, it should be worn only after proper consultation with a good astrologer and after evaluation of the birth chart.
