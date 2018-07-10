Does Our Karma Determine Our Destiny?

In the previous article we discussed that it is not God, but we ourselves who decide our destiny. Then how do we do that? If humans had the right to do all they wanted to, what could be the result? People will fill their pockets and leave. In a race, one has to be the second for someone to be at first. But writing their destiny, people will mark themselves as first and all others as second, not wanting to disqualify the people as well.

The Game Of Karma

It is the game of Karma. All we do, not just as actions, but our thoughts and speech as well, is accounted as Karma. Another theory relevant to it is that all that we send into the universe will definitely come back to us in one form or another. Thus, it is Karma that decides our destiny. It is not a person, but a form of energy. And since we are the ones who perform actions as Karma, we ourselves become responsible for our destiny.

The pain you make a person experience today will come back to you some day. The happiness that you cause to someone today will come back to you one day. It travels in the form of energy which will definitely reach its target, wherever the target might decide to hide.

Unexpected Events In Life Are The Result Of Past Karma

Ever imagined, why unexpectedly a person comes and starts a fight with you, ever wanted to know why you like some people so much and dislike the others? It is Karma. Hurt caused to a person once will come back to you when you are hurt by someone on the same day or some other day, we do not know when.

A person's hatred or love for us reaches us without there being a direct communication. That is why it is also said that the one whom you love today, will surely love you back some day. This is known as Karma coming in the form of Bhagya. When Karma takes too long a time and it comes back in the next life of a person, we refuse to recognise it and thus, bring out the question, ''Why me?''

Draupadi's Question To Krishna

In Mahabharata, when Draupadi was humiliated by the Kauravas, she came up with the same question. She asked God, ''Why was I chosen for this heinous crime? Is it the result of my past Karmas that I was treated like this amidst the whole gathering in the court?''

And a beautiful reply came from Krishna, ''It is not you whose past Karmas were bad, but the Karmas of those Kauravas were that bad that they had to become a part of this paap (misdeed)."

Karma Travels As Thoughts

This is what is applicable for thoughts as well. A person whom you might curse inside, and behave very well with otherwise will definitely get the negative waves from you and thus, will start disliking you. Be it blessings or curse, they too travel distances and do reach the targeted person.

That is why sins committed through thoughts are also actually counted as sins. We create thoughts, both good as well as bad, which are manifested in the universe. While sometimes, we get paid back too quickly, at other times the Karma takes a little longer, and comes much later, might even come after many lives.

For example, when we visit a person's house, they might or might not treat us well. And when the latter thing happens, we think it happened without there being any mistake of ours. And hence, we say all happens as per the will of God, forgetting that a father does not want his children to suffer.

It is our Karma in the form of thoughts, speech as well as actions which go out and come back home some day. What we should do at such times is accept that it came back to us because we too had treated somebody like this, some day, and then decide not to repeat such actions again in future. Since we do not know where it all started from, we should decide not to create such energy which harms and hurts others.

Is Everything Predestined?

As mentioned earlier, since it is Karma which decides our destiny, we must accept our past Karma and its consequences as well as decide to manifest good Karma in and for the future.