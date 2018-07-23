Different Benefits Of Pradosh Vrat - Based On The Days Of The Week

Pradosh Vrat falls on the fourteenth day of the fortnight. It is observed as a fasting day and comes two times in a month. Devotees worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, and the fast is highly significant for married women.

This fast is known for the huge number of benefits that it brings for the devotees, which include all forms - Dharma (virtue), Artha (money), Kaam (materialistic fulfilment), and Moksha (salvation). However, these benefits are mainly decided by the day of the week that the fast falls on.

The fast is known as Pradosh Vrat because Puja is performed during the Pradosh Kaal. Pradosh Kaal refers to the time after the sunset, including the night. Lord Shiva with Goddess Parvati is worshipped in the evening on this day.

Benefits Of A Pradosh Vrat Falling On A Sunday

This Pradosh Vrat brings good health, long life and fulfilment in life. It frees one from several kinds of diseases.

Benefits Of A Pradosh Vrat Falling On A Monday

This Pradosh Vrat is known as Soma Pradosh Vrat. Lord Shiva being the primary deity on a Monday is known to fulfill all the wishes of his devotees. Lord Shiva blesses his devotees by fulfilling their high aims.

Benefits Of A Pradosh Vrat Falling On A Tuesday

This Vrat is known as Bhoum Pradosh Vrat. It is also known as Mangal Pradosh Vrat. It is a good remedy to get rid of the sins ever committed by mistake. It gets good health to the one who observes it, and it can reduce the effects of diseases.

Benefits Of A Pradosh Vrat Falling On A Wednesday

This Pradosh Vrat is known as Budh Pradosh Vrat. It is performed for the fulfilment of all kinds of wishes and for removing problems arising in life.

Benefits Of A Pradosh Vrat Falling On A Thursday

It is also known as Guru Pradosh Vrat. If one's enemies are very strong, or if they are too many, then one should observe a Pradosh Vrat falling on a Thursday. All the enemies will keep at bay and the problems arising because of them will be removed. All the important works that were being delayed will be accomplished.

Benefits Of A Pradosh Vrat Falling On A Friday

A Pradosh Vrat falling on a Friday is known as Shukra Pradosh Vrat. This is especially recommended to those who are facing problems after marriage. For such reasons, both the husband as well as the wife should observe a Shukra Pradosh Vrat. It brings Shoubhagya (good luck), fulfilment and prosperity as well as welfare in the life of the devotee.

Benefits Of A Pradosh Vrat Falling On A Saturday

A Pradosh Vrat falling on a Saturday is called Shani Pradosh Vrat. It removes poverty and is also done if you think Shani Dev is disappointed with you. It also gives the strength to fight diseases if any. Along with the removal of diseases, this fast also blesses the observer with a boy child. Hence, those facing childbirth-related problems should perform the Rudrabhishek of Lord Shiva in the Brihad form, with the help of a priest. This will remove all such problems.