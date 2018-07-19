Devshayani Ekadashi 2018 Date, Importance and Puja Vidhi

Ekadashi refers to the eleventh day of the fortnight. There are two Ekadashis every month. One falls during the waning phase of the moon, while the other is observed during the waxing phase, known as Krishna Paksha and Shukla Paksha respectively. Thus, there are twenty-four Ekadashis in a year.

Devshayani Ekadashi In 2018

The number can go up to twenty-six when there is an extra month as per the Hindu calendar. This extra month is also known as the Adhika month. Ekadashis are given different names as per their significance in the religion. This month, Devshayani Ekadashi will be observed on July 23, 2018.

Significance Of Devshayani Ekadashi

Every Ekadashi is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. Devshayani Ekadashi refers to the Ekadashi which falls on the eleventh day of the Ashadha month. Beginning from this, Lord Vishnu is believed to go to sleep for the next four months. Thus, begins the Chaturmas, the period of four months as the name itself suggests. The Sanskrit name of the Ekadashi translates to "when God sleeps".

Devshayani Ekadashi is observed as a fasting day by the devotees. Let us now learn in detail about how this Ekadashi is actually celebrated.

Devshayani Ekadashi Puja Vidhi

The devotees must get up early and take bath during the Brahma Muhurat whenever a puja has to be performed, more so in the case of Ekadashi, when all your good deeds are rendered fruitful. Sprinkle Gangajal in the place where you have to perform the puja. Then place the idol of Lord Vishnu.

The puja on this day can be done the same way we perform it on other Ekadashis. Soon after purifying the place, thus, you can directly perform the puja not forgetting to include yellow clothes and other useful items which are dear to Lord Vishnu. Conclude the puja by reciting the Vrat Katha and the aarti and then distributing the prasad amongst devotees.

Do Not Forget To Do This

After concluding the puja, you must cover the idol of Lord Vishnu with a white cloth and arrange a bedding including a pillow for him and place the idol on it; you should now let him sleep. This is to be particularly done on Devshayani Ekadashi. Thus, the puja for Devshayani Ekadashi is completed.

But one must remember that donations are what make every fast actually successful and add value to the sacrifice of devotees. Thus, do donate something to the poor and needy.

Other Rules To Be Observed On An Ekadashi

It is believed that on Ekadashi, when observing a fast, one should never consumes grains, and should just abstain from rice when not observing a fast. One must not cut their nails or hair on this day. Abstaining from washing hair is also prescribed for women. One must also abstain from eating non-vegetarian food.

It is said that those who observe fasts on these days achieve salvation. All the papas/ misdeeds of these people get washed away if they pray to the lord with utter devotion. Taking a bath in the holy rivers is also seen as very sacred and bestows the devotee with the blessing of Lord Vishnu.