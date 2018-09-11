Choose Ganesha Idol And Bhoga As Per Zodiac

Ganesha Chaturthi falls on the fourth day during the Shukla Paksha in the month of Bhadrapad. This year it will be observed on September 13, 2018. It is a ten-day festival observed in dedication to the remover of obstacles, Lord Ganesha.

A number of stories in Hinduism highlight the way Ganesha blesses his devotees. For instance, it was an example of his true dedication to his parents when he said that a round taken around his parents is equal to a round around the entire world.

Son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, Lord Ganesha brings success in every venture. The annual festival of Ganesha Chaturthi is the most auspicious time to offer prayers to him. Astrologers say that during the festival, we should choose an idol for offering prayers during the festival on the basis of our zodiac sign. Not just this, he should be offered Bhoga also as per the devotee's zodiac.

All You Need To Know About Ganesha Chaturthi 2018