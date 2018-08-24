Choose A Rakhi For Your Brother Based On His Zodiac Sign

Raksha Bandhan celebrates the unmatched bond of love and care. In fact, this bond of brother and sister is just another form of a long-lasting friendship. Both the brother and the sister eagerly await this day. As the markets are full of varieties for rakhis, getting confused amidst such beautiful designs is inevitable.

Astrology says that the colour we wear has a lot of effects on our personality as well as our aura. Wearing a colour on the basis of our stars helps make the cosmic energies positive and favourable. It leaves a major effect when that particular colour is received as blessings or as a gift from a loved one.

Here we have brought to you the information on what kind and colour of the rakhi we should choose to tie on the wrist of our brothers based on their zodiac sign. Take a look.

Wonderful Rakhi Gift Ideas As Per Zodiac Sign

Aries: Mar 21 - Apr 19

Aries is dominated by the planet Mars. And the lord of the planet is Mangal Dev. Red colour is associated with Mercury. Thus, a red-coloured rakhi should be chosen for your brother if he is an Arien.

It will help make his life more active and vibrant. You can also choose a saffron or yellow-coloured rakhi as well.

Taurus: Apr 20 - May 20

Taurus is dominated by the planet Venus. Shukra Dev is the lord of this planet. You should buy a blue-coloured rakhi for your brother on this day. Besides this, you can also buy a silver rakhi for him if he is a Taurean.

Gemini: May 21 - Jun 20

The planet associated with Gemini is Mercury. Mercury is ruled by Budh Dev. Since green colour is associated with Budh Dev, we should choose a green-coloured rakhi for a Gemini individual. You can also choose a rakhi which is white. This brings happiness to his life.

Cancer: Jun 21 - Jul 22

The moon is associated with Cancer and this zodiac is ruled by Chandra Dev. A white-coloured rakhi, especially one made of silk can be chosen for a Cancerian; one with a pearl would be even more auspicious. It helps strengthen the bond of love between the brother and sister.

Leo: Jul 23 - Aug 22

Sun is the star associated with the Leo zodiac. This zodiac sign is ruled by Surya Dev, the personification of sun. Leos would like colours visible from afar. Thus, choosing a red, saffron or pink-coloured Rakhi for him would be the right decision. All these colours are associated with Surya Dev as well. You can choose a design with little shine or lustre on it.

Virgo: Aug 23 - Sept 22

Virgo is associated with Mercury and the lord is Budh Dev. You should choose a white-coloured rakhi made of silk or a green-coloured rakhi for your brother if he is a Virgo.

Libra: Sept 23 - Oct 22

The planet Venus is associated with Venus and the lord of the planet is Shukra Dev. Choosing a light blue or purple-coloured rakhi would be the right decision if your brother is a Libran. This is believed to remove all the problems from their life. Along with tying a rakhi, you should give him a white-coloured handkerchief as well. A saffron tilak should be marked.

Scorpio: Oct 23 - Nov 21

Scorpio is associated with Mars. The planet Mars is associated Mangal Dev. Thus, we should choose a red-coloured rakhi for your brother. It will bring in auspiciousness in his life. A rakhi with pearl embedded in it would be even better.

Sagittarius: Nov 22 - Dec 21

Jupiter is the planet associated with this zodiac. The planet is ruled by Guru Brihaspati, who is known as the teacher of the gurus. Yellow colour is associated with this planet. Choosing a yellow-coloured rakhi, made of silk would be a good idea for them. The colour of sandalwood would also be auspicious.

Capricorn: Dec 22 - Jan 19

Capricorn is associated with the planet Saturn. Shani Dev is the lord of this planet. Any dark-coloured rakhi can be chosen for a person of this zodiac. Put a saffron tilak on his forehead to ensure that more luck comes his way.

Aquarius: Jan 20 - Feb 18

Aquarius is associated with the planet Saturn and Shasni Dev is the ruling deity. You should not choose simple rakhis for people of this zodiac. Rather go for a rakhi with a Rudraksha bead embedded in it. This will bring peace and success in his life.

Pisces: Feb 19 - Mar 20

Pisces is associated with the planet Jupiter and the lord of the planet is Brihaspati Dev. Since yellow colour is associated with Brihaspati Dev, we should buy a yellow or white-coloured rakhi if your brother belongs to this zodiac.