Chant Kanakdhara Stotra On A Friday To Become Richer

Mantras form a major part of our scriptures and hold great importance in the life of the Hindus. While some mantras have been created by the sages, others are believed to have been given by God, and then jotted down by the sages.

Money sometimes becomes the primary reason behind many problems. So worshipping Goddess Lakshmi, the Goddess of wealth, is essential. It is said that she is pleased by those who help the needy and the poor. However, she can also be invoked using the mantras, and might rethink upon what she has planned for you.

What Is Kanakdhara Stotra And Its Benefits?

One among the mantras to please Goddess Lakshmi is the Kanakdhara Stotra. This mantra was imparted by Adi Shankaracharya. Major problems in a person's life are associated with money. This mantra works like magic, if you want to accumulate wealth, but are not able to check on your expenditures. The enchantment of the mantra in the right way pleases Goddess Lakshmi as well. Regular enchantment of the mantras removes problems related to money. Now let us tell you how the mantra originated actually.

Adi Shankaracharya Imparted The Kanakdhara Stotra

Adi Shankaracharya was a sage of the Vedic times. He was an early 8th century-philosopher who gave the doctrine of Advaita Vedanta and is credited with having unified the main currents of thought in Hinduism. Once, as a kid, while he was wandering for food, he came across a poor woman. The woman, seeing the little boy begging for food, wanted to help him out. But being poor herself, she had nothing to offer to the kid Shankara. So she gave a berry to him, the only thing she possessed. Boy Shankara while moving down the street chanted a mantra, dedicating it to Goddess Lakshmi. And much to the lady's surprise, her house was filled with uncountable such berries made of pure gold, within a while. The woman had observed Ekadashi fast on that day but gave away the only berry she had saved to open the fast. Seeing the golden berries being showered, it took her no time to make out that it was a miracle done by the child's mantra.

It is said that when the Goddess appeared before the woman, she first denied giving anything to the poor woman, saying that the woman had not done any deeds of charity in her previous life. But Adi Shankara was moved by the woman's plight and her big heart when she gave the only berry she possessed. He, therefore, suggested to the Goddess that she was one of the few people present on the Earth today, who can help the needy. And requested her to give her blessings.

Kanakdhara Stotra Should Be Chanted On A Friday

This mantra should be chanted every Friday, as Friday is dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi. Goddess Lakshmi removes all financial problems from the life of those who chant the Mantra. The hymn details about beauty and power of the Goddess. It consists of 21 stanzas praising the Goddess.