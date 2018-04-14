Chandra Darshan - 17th April, 2018. Why Is Chandra Darshan So Important ?

Worshiping the planets and heavenly bodies has been of prime importance to the Hindus, and in the Vedic astrology, since ancient times. The position of the moon in one's birth chart plays a very important role, in determining the overall astrology for that person. Whosoever has it placed at the favourable places, in the birth chart, is sure to be blessed with peace, beauty and prosperity.

Chandra Darshan is the day of observing the Moon on the day after the Amavasya day. Observing the Moon just after sunset on this day is considered highly auspicious. It is believed that whosoever observes the Moon during the Chandra Darshan timings, the Moon God blesses him with good luck.

According to Vedic astrology, Chandra or the moon is one of the heavenly bodies that influence the life on earth, the most. Chandra Darshan is observed every month. For the month of April, Chandra Darshan day would be 17th of April. The timings would be 7:54 PM to 9:37 PM.

Significance

Moon symbolises good health and purity. He is believed to be married to the 27 Nakshatras who are further believed to be the daughters of Daksh Prajapati. He is even known to be the father of the planet Mercury. Mercury is also known as Budha Grah in the Hindu astrology. To Hinduism, Moon holds more importance, as the Lunar calendar is followed by the Hindus.

Fast And Puja

Devotees observe a fast the whole day on the day of Chandra Darshan. They abstain from eating or drinking anything. It is only after sighting the moon in the evening that the fast is broken. The Moon can be observed mostly just after the sunset. This moon that emerges in the sky is the new moon, which appears after the Amavasya. People believe that every night, the Moon God goes through the sky while seated on the chariot, drawn by ten white horses. Rice and milk can be donated to the poor to please the Moon God.