Based On Your Date Of Birth, Keep These In Your House For Good Luck

What we call good luck is affected by various factors such as the time, day and the day of birth. What kind of energy we radiate, and what are its effects on the body are determined by our aura as well. Aura refers to the atmosphere that an individual creates around himself. This is further regulated by our thoughts. That is why it is often said that our thoughts determine the quality of life we live, to a certain extent.

Do you know the items we keep around us, or the place that we live in, also has some effects on our aura? Another thing worth being known is that the energy in the aura can be changed in other ways as well and not just by changing the thought patterns. For example, depending on the date of birth, there are certain things which you can keep in your room, to keep the good luck coming. Take a look.

How To Keep Good Luck Coming

Birth Number 1

For those born on the 1st, 10th, 19th or 28th of a month, the birth number is 1. A flute as a lucky object would do wonders for you. Buy a flute and keep it in your house. This will keep you happy forever.

Birth Number 2

Birth number 2 is given to all those born on the 2nd, 11th, and 29th of a month. These people should keep white-coloured object for this purpose. This will bring good health as well as happiness in your life.

Birth Number 3

The number 3 is for those born on 3rd, 12th or 30th of a month. Rudraksha beads will bring auspiciousness and good health to them.

Birth Number 4

Keeping a glass piece in the house will bring good luck in your life if you are among those born on the 4th, 13th or 22nd of a month. These come under the number 4.

Birth Number 5

Those born on the 5th, 14th, and 23rd of a month, come under the category of number 5. To ensure that they do not face monetary problems, should keep the idols of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kuber in their temples.

Birth Number 6

The birth number is 6 for those born on 6th, 15th and 24th of a month. Peacock feather, associated with Lord Krishna, is the most auspicious for them.

Birth Number 7

Number 7 is the birth number for those born on the 7th, 16th and 25th of a month. Rudrakshas, especially those dark brown in colour, will ensure continuous good luck for them.

Birth Number 8

Black crystal will be good for those with the birth number 8. Those born on 8th, 17th and 26th of the month fall in this group. Black crystal will remove the effects of evil eye from their life, which they often fall prey to.

Birth Number 9

Those born on the 9th, 18th and 27th of the month fall in the group of number 9. To ensure that luck keeps favouring them, they should keep two pyramids in their house.