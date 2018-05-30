Auspicious days In the month of June-2018

India is a land of diversity. Its diversity in terms of religion and ethnicity gives us the opportunity to observe a number of festivals. Be it fasts or festivals, people celebrate all of them with equal fervour. Each festival brings with it an opportunity for all to get together and cherish the beauty of diversity.

The month of June is soon starting. We have brought to you the list of all the auspicious days, fasts and festivals for the month. Take a look.

Sankashthi Chaturthi - June 2nd, 2018

There are two Chaturthis in every month. One falls during the Krishna Paksh and the other during the Shukla Paksh. The one falling during the Krishna Paksh, that is during the waning phase of the moon is known as Sankashthi Chaturthi. Lord Ganesha is worshipped on the day of Sankashthi Chaturthi. It is known as Sankat Haara Chaturthi in some parts of India. Sankashthi Chaturthi becomes more auspicious if it falls on a Tuesday. Then, it is known as Angarakhi Chaturthi. This month, Sankashthi Chaturthi will fall on June 2nd, 2018.

Apara Ekadashi - June 10th, 2018

There are two Ekadashis in every month and therefore twenty four in every year. There is a provision to worship Lord Vishnu on every Ekadashi. This day is observed as a fasting day. Ekadashi fast is one of the most auspicious fasts of the year. It is believed to give immense benefits to the observer. The benefits are even more than those obtained by making donations, or performing holy yagnas. People are advised not to consume grains, especially on the Pradosh Vrat June 12th, 2018 and June 27th, 2018 day of Ekadashi. This day is also considered for making donations. Apara Ekadashi in the month of June will fall on June 10th, 2018.

Pradosh Vrat - June 12th, 2018 and June 27th, 2018

Pradosh Vrat is a fasting day observed for the worship of Lord Shiva. This day is observed as a fasting day. It falls on the thirteenth day during the lunar month. It is believed that by observing the Pradosh Vrat, the sins of a person will get washed away and he gets the blessing of salvation. Pradosh Vrat for the month of June will fall on June 12th, 2018.

Darsha Bhavuka Amavasya - June 13th, 2018

Darsha Bhavuka Amavasya falls on the fifteenth day during the Krishna Paksh, the waning phase of the moon. Amavasya is celebrated as a day to pay gratitude to our forefathers and ancestors. This is one of the most important days of the month. People also observe a fast on this day, which is broken on the next day, after observing the Chandra Darshan. During the month of June, Darsha Amavasya will fall on June 13th, 2018.

Chandra Darshan - June 14th, 2018

Chandra Darshan day is the day falling next to the Amavasya day. It is the day when the moon appears for the first time after the Chandra Darshan. Sighting the moon on this day is considered to be very auspicious. The devotees observe a strict fast and worship the Moon God. They do not eat or drink anything during the fast and break it only after sighting the Moon after sunset. This month, Chandra Darshan will be observed on June 15th, 2018.

Gayatri Jayanti - June 23rd, 2018

Gayatri Jayanti falls on the eleventh day during the Shukla Paksh in the month of Jyeshtha. This is celebrated as the day when Goddess Gayatri appeared as knowledge, Ved Mata. Special Pujas are performed as a part of celebration on this day. Gayatri Jayanti will fall on June 23rd, 2018.

Nirjala Ekadashi - June 23rd, 2018

The celebrations for Nirjala Ekadashi are same, except that people do not even take water while they observe a fast on this day. Nirjala Ekadashi for the month of June will fall on June 23rd, 2018.

Jyeshtha Purnima - June 29th, 2018

Purnima is the fifteenth day falling during the Shukla Paksh. It is the full moon day, considered to be very auspicious. Purnima is celebrated as a day associated with Lord Hanuman. This month, Jyeshtha Purnima is being celebrated as Vat Purnima, which is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Savitri. Purnima for the month of June will fall on June 29th, 2018.