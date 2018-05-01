Auspicious Days As Per Hindu Calender In May 2018

Sankashti Chaturthi, Vinayaka Chaturthi - 3rd May

The fourth day of the Hindu calender is known as Chaturthi. There are two Chaturthis in every month, the one falling in the Krishna Paksh called Sankashti Chaturthi, the other falling in the Shukla Paksh called the Vinayaka Chaturthi. In the month of May, Sankashti Chaturthi will be celebrated on the 3rd of May. However, the most auspicious Chaturthi is the Vinayaka Chaturthi, the one falling in the month of May.

Apara Ekadashi - 11th May, 2018

Apara Ekadashi falls every year on the eleventh day of the Krishna Paksh during the month of Jyeshtha. This year, it is on 11th May, 2018. Lord Vishnu is worshiped on this day. People observe a fast and abstain from eating grains, especially rice. It is believed that nobody should eat rice on the day of Ekadashi. This day is considered to be highly auspicious for making donations.

Bhadrakaali Jayanti - 11th May

This is the day when Goddess Mahakali had appeared from the hair of Lord Shiva, when he heard about the death of Devi Sati. She had appeared for the destruction of all the demons on earth. Every year, it falls on the 11th day during Krishna Paksh of the Jyeshtha month. This year, the day is being celebrated on 11th May, 2018.

It is celebrated with huge religious fervor in the states of Haryana, Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh.

Pradosh Vrat - 13th May

Pradosh Vrat falls on the Trayodashi or the thirteenth day of the Krishna and Shukla Paksh of every month. There are two Pradosh Vrats in each month. This month, the Pradosh Vrat will fall on 13th May. If this fast falls on a Monday, it is known as Chandra Pradosh Vrat, if it falls on Tuesday, it is called Bhoum Pradosh Vrat and if it falls on a Saturday, then it is known as Shani Pradosh Vrat.

Married ladies observe a fast for the good health of their husbands on this day. They pray to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati for a long life of their husbands and for the well-being of the family members as well.

Masik Shivratri - 13th May

Masik Shivratri is the Shivratri falling in each month. This falls on the thirteenth day of the Krishna Paksh. This month, the day will be celebrated on 13th May, along with Pradosh Vrat. Lord Shiva in the from of Shivalinga is worshiped on this day. Offering milk, jaggery, curd, seasonal fruits, belpatra and white flowers is considered to be highly auspicious.

Vrishabh Sankranti - 15th May

Vrishabh Sankranti marks the beginning of the second month in the Hindu Calender. On this day, the Sun transits from the Aries zodiac to Taurus zodiac sign. It occurs in the month of Vaishakh according to the Marathi, Gujarati, Kannada, and Telugu calenders. In the North Indian calender, it falls in the month of Jyeshtha. Sankranti is an auspicious day for making donations; this Sankranti is auspicious for donating a cow to the Brahmins.

Many also observe a fast on this day. They worship Lord Shiva in his Rishabharudar form. This day is celebrated with huge religious fervor in the Jagannath Temple at Puri. A holy bath on this day also is undertaken as a homage to the Sun God and to the forefathers as well. Pitra Tarpan to offer peace to their dead ancestors is also done. This year, Vrishabh Sankranti is being celebrated on 15th May.

Auspicious Days As Per Hindu Calender In May 2018

Vat Savitri Vrat - 15th May

According to the Purnimant calender, vat savitri vrat falls on the Amavasya day in the month of June, however, according to the amavasyant calender, it falls on the Purnima day. So the day is celebrated fifteen days later in South India than in North India.

On this day, ladies observe a fast for the long life of their husbands. On the day of vat Savitri, Savitri had compelled Lord Yamdev to return back the life of her husband, Satyavan. Ladies tie threads around the Vat tree on this day and sit together to listen to the legend behind the day.

Shani Jayanti - 15th May

Shani Jayanti is the day when Lord Shani, then lord of the planet Saturn, is worshiped, as it is the birth anniversary of this deity. People observe fasts and visit temples to appease Lord Shani on this day. This day is highly auspicious for performing Shani Tailabhishekam and Shani Shanti Puja. Those who observe this day and worship Lord Shani are blessed with good luck.

It is also known as Shani Amavasya. Falling every year on the Amavasya day of Jyeshtha month, it will be observed on 15th May this year.

Bhoumvati Amavasya - 15th May

This is the Amavasya falling on a Tuesday. Lord Mangal, the Lord of Mars planet, is worshiped on this day. This day is considered to be auspicious for performing ancestral rites, including Pitra Tarpan, Pitra Daan. Making donations on this day is highly auspicious. So, paying homage to the ancestors on this day is considered to be of highest importance. Also known as Bhoumi Amavasya, it will fall on May 15th.

Chandra Darshan - 16th May

Chandra Darshan is the day falling the next day after Amavasya. Lord Chandra, the Lord of Moon, is worshiped on this day. Devotees observe the day by observing fasts. The first Moon just after the Amavasya is considered to be highly auspicious. It for observing this Moon and worshiping it that the day is observed. In the month of May, Chandra Darshan day is on the 16th of May.

Rohini Vrat - 17th May

Rohini Vrat is the day observed as a fasting day by the ladies of the Jain community. They pray for the long life of their husbands on this day. This Vrat begins on the day of Rohini Nakshatra and ends with the Marghshirsha Nakshatra. It will fall on 17th of May.

Durga Ashtami Vrat - 22nd May

Durga Ashtami is celebrated every month. This is the day when Goddess Durga is worshiped. This month, Durga Ashtami Vrat will fall on 22nd of May. Devotees pray to the Goddess and distribute prasad, some even keep fasts. The most auspicious Ashtami is the one falling is the month of Ashvin, falling during the Navratras.

Ganga Dussehra - 24th May

Ganga Dussehra is the day when the Ganga river had ascended on the earth. This day is celebrated by worshiping Goddess Ganga, and also Lord Shiva. The devotees take a holy bath in the river Ganga or any other holy river on this day. Many also take the bath at home in holy water. Donating any ten items is considered auspicious.

Padmini Ekadashi - 25th May

Padmini Ekadashi falls every year generally on the eleventh day during Shukla Paksh in the month of Jyeshtha. Lord Vishnu is worshiped on this day by observing the fast as done on other Ekadashis, with slight or no difference in the rituals. This year, the day is on 25th May.

Shri Satyanarayan Puja - 29th May

Shri Satyanarayan Puja is done on the day of Purnima every month. Lord Vishnu is worshiped on this day. Worshiping him brings prosperity and good fortune to the devotees as well.