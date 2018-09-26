Astrological Remedies To Remove Pitra Dosha As Per Lagna Rashi

Pitra Paksha is that period of sixteen days which is dedicated to the worship of ancestors. The phrase - Pitra Paksha itself translates to 'the fortnight of the ancestors'. Every year it falls at the end of the Bhadrapad month and the beginning of the Ashvin month. This year the dates are from September 24 to October 8. Just after the Pitra Paksha, follows the period of nine days of Navratri.

Besides the rituals that are performed as a duty towards one's ancestors, the Pitra Paksha days are also considered for removing the Pitra Dosha. Pitra Dosha is that inauspicious occurrence which is caused when the ancestors of a family are displeased with the members. Reasons for it might be failing to observe the Shradh or not performing the post-death rituals properly.

This Dosha becomes a cause of many problems including health problems of the children in the family or financial problems as well. Removal of this Dosha is necessary to remove the associated problems. Here is what you should do during the Pitra Paksha in order to remove Pitra Dosha. (Based on the Lagna Rashi.) Take a look.