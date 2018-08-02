Kalashtami Can Remove All The Problems From Your Life

Shravana is a month full of festivals. Beginning from the Devshayani Ekadashi of Ashadha month, the festivals queue up from the first day of the Shravana month. In fact, the whole month itself is considered a festival when devotees offer prayers to Lord Shiva.

In earlier posts, we have discussed Savan Somvaras, Sawan Shanivaras, Naag Panchami, etc., and now we are here with another festival Kalashtami, which is to be celebrated on August 4, 2018. This year it becomes more auspicious because the day occurs on a Saturday. Both the festival as well as the day are dedicated to Kaal Bhairav.

Kalashtami falls on the eighth day of the fortnight during the Krishna Paksha (dark phase) of the month. Though Kalashtami is celebrated every month, it is highly important in the month of Shravana. This Kalashtami is also known by the name Bhairav Ashtami as well.

Why Shravana Is The Favourite Month Of Shiva?

An Argument Between Lord Shiva And Lord Brahma

Once an argument took place between Lord Shiva and Lord Brahma. All the gods came there to resolve their argument. They all agreed that Lord Shiva was more powerful. But this displeased Lord Brahma who showed disrespect to Shiva. It is said that Lord Shiva was so enraged that he took the Rudra form. This day was known as the birth anniversary of Kaal Bhairav.

How Is Kalashtami Celebrated?

The day is observed as a fasting day for Lord Bhairav. One should listen to Kaal Bhairav stories on this day. Narrating the stories of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati brings peace and prosperity to the house. Bhairav Puja wards off evil and other such of negative energies from the house. Since a black dog is the mound of Lord Bhairav, one must offer water to a black dog. One should light a diya (lamp) before Lord Kaal Bhairav in a temple on this day. It is also said that all the problems will vanish from the life of a person if he worships Lord Bhairav on this day. He remains healthy forever and achieves success in all ventures of life.

People offer prayers to Lord Shiva as well as Lord Bhairav on this day. The Rudra form of Shiva is worshipped. It is believed that all kinds of negativities are removed from life by observing a fast on this day. Shiva had taken the Rudra form to destroy the negative energies. Lord Bhairav is just another form of Shiva only.

Other Important Details

It will be Ashtami tithi and the Nakshatra will be Ashwini on August 4. The moon will be in Aries. The sun will rise at 6:03 am and the sunset will be at 6:53 pm, which are the beginning and ending times of the tithi respectively.