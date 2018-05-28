Adhika Masa Purnima

Jyeshtha Purnima is the full moon day, falling on the fifteenth day of the Shukla Paksh in the month of June. This year, the day falls on May 29th, Tuesday. It is considered highly auspicious for Satya Narayan Puja.

The timings for Jyeshtha Purnima tithi are 8:40 PM on May 28th to 7:49 PM on May 29th. Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva are worshipped on this day. Jyeshtha Purnima day is also considered for worshipping Lord Vishnu along with Goddess Lakshmi.

There are twelve Purnimas in every year. When according to the Hindu calender, when there is an extra month, known as the Adhika Masa, one Purnima increases. This Purnima is one coming in the the Adhika Masa. Therefore, the auspiciousness increases even more.

Jyeshtha Purnima Is Auspicious For Satya Narayan Puja

Satya Narayan is the other name used for Lord Vishnu. 'Satya' means truth, and 'Narayan' means the highest. Lord Vishnu is, therefore, the highest of all, the supreme deity.

Satya Narayan Puja is a puja offered to Lord Vishnu, mainly by the Vaishnavites. It is believed that this puja is done to get health, wealth, prosperity, success and education. It also ensures happiness in the house. It is also performed on other special occasions, and also as a part of gratitude for one's success and major achievements.

This puja is considered really helpful before the start of a new job. According to one legend, when Rishi Narad saw the high level of plight and suffering on the Earth, he was highly disappointed and saw that the reason was malnutrition.

He approached Lord Vishnu, who advised him to go to the Earth and tell people to observe the Satya Narayan Puja.

He also mentioned that this puja must be performed by inviting as many people as possible, such as the relatives and neighbours and offer them food and variety of fruits. This would help fight malnutrition and save the people from dying.

The importance of Satya Narayan Puja is highlighted in the Skanda Purana ad Reva Kanda.

Also Considered For Amarnath Yatra

It is said that the holy trinity reside in the Banyan tree. This day is also considered for beginning a pilgrimage to Amarnath. It is considered to be very auspicious for a holy bath and making donations.

Vat Puja Also Performed On This Day

This fast is considered for worshiping the Vat (Banyan) tree, therefore the puja is similar to that performed on a Vat Savitri. Women sit under a sacred Banyan tree and they narrate/listen/read the story of Satyavan and Savitri. Women offer their prayers to Goddess Savitri and take seven rounds around the tree, tying the sacred thread around it, before narrating the story.

Bring Home The Sahdevi Plant, To Attract Wealth

Not only this, Jyeshtha Purnima is also considered for bringing home the Sahdevi Plant (purple fleabane plant). This plant attracts wealth and is useful as a remedy for various health problems as well.

Its importance has been highlighted in the Tantra Shastra. On the fourteenth day, that is the day before the Purnima day, one has to go and invite the plant. The next day, that is on the Purnima day, the plant has to be brought home and should be given a Panchamrit Snaan before sunrise.

The Shodashopchar Puja of the plant has to be done. One must do these under the right guidance alone. The leafs, stem as well as the roots are all highly beneficial.