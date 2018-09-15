5 Zodiac Signs That Love Food The Most

While most of the people would be interested in who they are going out with, there are some others who bother more about what they will eat when they go out. There are some people who like eating, other who are foodies and yet others who cross that limit too.
Well, all this is linked to one's zodiac. There are astrology-based reasons which say the positioning of planets as the explanation behind such habits and choices of every person. Astrology can tell more than what we can imagine about us. Based on it, we have brought you a list of the zodiac signs who love the food the most. Read on and decide whether they are foodies, gluttonous or just lovers of food.
Aries: 21 March - 20 April
Arians love food when they are angry. They love it equally when they are happy. You will find them eating aggressively and fast when they are frustrated. Though they might not eat much, food is their escape from fierce emotions. When they wish they could kill a person, they just go and kill food and satisfy themselves.
Generally, as they are adventurous, they love to try new food. Food served differently or when the restaurant is distinct from the ordinary, they would love to go, to take atrial at least.
Libra: 24 September - 23 October
Well, it would not be wrong if you call them midnight eaters. Some of the Librans would feel hungry at night and if they ever happen to wake up at night, they would choose to eat some snacks for sure. They equally love sweet and spicy foods and are big supporters of snacks. Though Librans are among the organised souls, when it comes to food, they follow no timings. They will eat it if they want to even if it means spoiling their appetite for the dinner.
Taurus: 21 April - 21 May
Taureans are among those who would not go out with you if they know you are not going to offer them anything to eat. While at home, they would continuously keep demanding good home-made spicy food from their mothers and wives and the cook might even decide to resign because of the unsatisfied love for food of the Taureans. When a meal they have ordered turns out to be not so good, they regret badly and feel that the food got wasted.
Pisces: 20 February - 20 March
Pisces might not publicly show their love for food. They have a big list of foods that make them feel better. Food for them is a way of realising that they love their life. Though they might like it when you offer them a new dish for dinner, street food is what they love more. A variety of items, but all junk foods, should not surprise you if you see them on their list.
