4 Mondays In The Shravana Month After 19 Years: A Highly Auspicious Time

The month of Shravana this year is going to be highly auspicious as it is after 19 years that there are going to be four Mondays in the same month. Shravana is the fourth month in the Hindu calendar. This month comes loaded with fasts and festivals. The most awaited month of Shravana is dedicated to Lord Shiva. It is said that during the Samudra Manthan, it was Lord Shiva who saved all other gods and demons by drinking the halahal poison.

The month of Shravana this year will be for a period of 30 days, which generally used to be for 28 or 29 days. The month of Shravana will begin from July 28 according to the North Indian calendar, and will begin from August 12 as per South Indian calendar.

Mondays Dates In Shravana Month

Thus, the first Monday of Shravana in North India will be observed on July 30 whereas it will be observed on August 13 in South India. Observing the Monday fasts during the Shravana month is considered very auspicious. All men, women as well as girls observe these fasts to get their wishes fulfilled. Offering water to Shivalinga on Mondays of Shravana month also pleases Lord Shiva.

There will be four Mondays in this month, which is a very rare combination. However, the dates for the beginning of the Shravana month are different for northern and southern regions of India. This is because, while one region follows the Amavasyant calendar, the other follows the Purnimanta calendar.

First Monday - July 30th in North Indian regions & August 13th in South Indian regions

Second Monday - August 6th in North Indian regions & August 20th in South Indian regions

Third Monday - August 13th in North Indian regions & August 27th in South Indian regions

Fourth Monday - August 20th in North Indian regions & September 3rd in South Indian regions

Monday Fasts

On a Monday, get up early and take bath during the Brahma Muhurta. Clean the puja room a day before the onset of the month. Offer dhoop deep to Lord Shiva and make sure the diya is lit in sesame oil. Offer water and milk to Shivalinga and keep chanting the mantra - Om Namah Shivaye.

Offer belpatra (bilwa leaves), coconut and panchmrit to Shivalinga. Do not forget to worship Goddess Parvati along with Lord Shiva. Narrate the Savan Somvar Vrat Katha and recite it to others. Offer the prasad to the deity. Break the fast in the evening.

Shravana Somvara For Unmarried People

This fast is considered very fruitful for unmarried people. They get blessed with a desired life partner. Many girls pray to Shiva to get a husband like him. For those already married, Lord Shiva gives them the boon of happiness throughout their life.

Mangala Gauri Vrat

In the month of Shravana, the Mangala Gauri Vrat is also observed. It is observed for worshipping Goddess Parvati, and is observed on Tuesdays, that is why the day is known as Mangala Gauri. Mangala means Tuesday in Hindi, and Gouri, as we know is the name of Goddess Parvati.

Shravana Month Calendar

Varamahalakshmi Vrat

On the Fridays, we worship Goddess Lakshmi and the fast is known as Varamahalakshmi Vrat. Goddess Lakshmi also blesses her devotees with wealth and prosperity during these days.