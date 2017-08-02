Varamahalakshmi Vrata - Things That Please Goddess Lakshmi

Goddess Lakshmi is the goddess of wealth. The fulfilment and prosperity is due to her presence. Any household or premise that exudes a positive vibration, we in general exclaim about that place - "this is the place where Goddess Lakshmi stays. Hence this place has such warm vibrations."

Goddess Lakshmi too will stay with us forever if we continue to worship her with our love, and keep doing good deeds. We need to give the Supreme Mother a special place in our heart and home. There are many things that are to be practiced in order to please her.

Varamahalakshmi Puja This Year

Varamahalakshmi is a festival eagerly awaited by the young and the old and which brings a smile on our faces while the house brims over with laughter, colour and good aroma wafting from the kitchen. This warmth is what Goddess Lakshmi gets pleased with. It falls on the Friday coming prior to the Purnima of Shravana month. This year it will be observed on August 24, 2018.

Here are certain things that can please the Goddess Varalakshmi. Take a look.

Significance Of Praying To Lord Vishnu During Lakshmi Puja

Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Vishnu are inseparable. The Goddess feels happy and blesses mortals when her consort is also worshipped along with her on the Varalakshmi day.

Hence start with a prayer invoking Lord Narayana or Mahavishnu.

Grow The Tulsi Plant

Take care of the Tulsi plant as if it were your child. It is believed that Tulsi is the wealth of a house and the holy leaves are adorned as a garland by Lord Vishnu lovingly since Mahalakshmi resides in the holy Tulsi.

Pray to the Tulsi plant like we do worship Goddess Varamahalakshmi. In some households it is a practice to keep a pot of Tulsi in the puja room next to the idol of Lord Vishnu.

Use Of Mango Leaves For Decorating The Threshold

Decorate your threshold with fresh mango leaves. They are considered to be very auspicious. These are considered to be very dear to Goddess Lakshmi and will please her easily.

Feed Cows And Calves

The sacred cow is much revered in India and more so during festivals. Our very existence is due to the sacred cow. Cow milk is used in abhishekams or holy bath of the Goddess and the preparation of the prasad or naivedhiyam. Lord Krishna loved the cows and hence it is but natural that Goddess Mahalakshmi too will like cows.

Hence, feed the cows with fresh grass, bananas and jaggery. It is believed that more than a thousand gods reside in the cow and Mahalakshmi is the most prominent of all.

The Lotus Flower

The lotus flower is the seat of the Goddess. It has special significance for its ability to retain purity even if it grows in marshes. The Goddess too expects her devotees to continue fulfilling their commitments while treading the path of spirituality and good faith. A fresh lotus flower for the puja is a must.

Blowing The Shank Or Conch-shell

Blow the shank to attract positive vibrations. It is believed that when the shank is blown, the sound of ''OM'' vibrates and fills the air. The ''OM'' is none other than Lord Vishnu himself. The Goddess is filled with joy and happiness that her beloved is welcomed and revered and so in such a household she continues to reside.

Recite The Sri Sukta

Reciting the Sri Sukta is considered auspicious and the sound of the sloka reverberates in the air redeeming us of our worldly desires and at the same time protects us from greed, malice and hatred. It is a revered prayer in which the divinity, grace and radiance of Goddess Mahalakshmi is described.

Recite Lakshmi Gayathri

Om Shree Mahalakshmyai Cha Vidmahe Vishnu Patnyai Cha Dheemahi

Tanno Lakshmi Prachodayat Om॥



While chanting this sacred mantra, take care to finish your ablutions, fill your heart with peace, love and devotion and recite the above Lakshmi Gayathri mantra 108 times. It is believed this is the most powerful of all mantras. It helps to alleviate one from poverty and maintain a healthy mind, body and soul. The chanting of this mantra invokes the Goddess Lakshmi to shower her blessings.

