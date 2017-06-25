Things You Should Know About Ramzan

A huge part of the world's population consists of Muslims; and the month of Ramzan is the Holiest time for them. It is important that we take some time and try to understand the idea and the customs behind Ramzan better. It is the time for the purification of the soul along withthe body through the month long fasting.

For the year 2018, the month of Ramzan began on the 17th of May and shall end on the 16th of June. The dates may differ from region to region based on the sighting of the new moon or the 'Eid ka chaand'.

No matter on which day the moon is sighted, the day is celebrated as Eid or Eid-ul-Fitr. The month of Ramzan is considered holy because of two main reasons. The first reason is that it was during this month that the Prophet Muhammad first gave sermon to his disciples. It is believed that the Holy book of Quran began its creation on this month, which is the second reason why Ramzan is significant.

Now, let's look into more facts about the Holy month of Ramzan that you should know about.

Ramzan Falls On The Ninth Month Of The Lunar Calendar

Muslims follow the lunar calendar and the month of Ramzan is celebrated during the ninth month of the lunar calendar. As we commonly follow the Gregorian calendar, the dates for the Ramzan month tend to move 10 or 11 days forward as each year passes.

Fasting Is One Of The Five Pillars Of Islam

There are five things that a Muslim is expected to do during his lifetime. These are called the five pillars of Islam. Fasting is one of the five pillars and is called Swam. The other four are - faith, charity, prayer and the obligatory pilgrimage to Mecca at least once in a lifetime.

The Meaning Of The Word Ramadan

Ramzan is also known as Ramadan. The word Ramadan means the dry weather or the scorching heat. It is to point out the heat of the summer, during which the holy month of Ramzan falls.

The Rules And Rites Of Ramzan

The fasting is considered obligatory to every Muslim. Exceptions are made to children who have not hit puberty, women who are pregnant or are menstruating. The elderly and the sick are also not expected to participate in the fast. Other than the fasting, people need to abstain from bad practices such as using foul language, fighting, gossiping, etc.

The month of Ramzan is to be utilized for religious and spiritual purposes only. Members of the Muslim community work on social issues and perform acts of charity to earn the grace of the Almighty during this holy month.

Sighting Of The 'Hilal'

The crescent moon is supposed to be sighted before the month of Ramzan begins. Ramzan begins the day after the night of new moon. The month also closes after the sight of the crescent moon and the day is celebrated as Eid. This crescent moon is called Hilal and is considered to be very sacred by the Muslims.

It Is An Offense To Break The Fast In Some Countries

In some Muslim countries, it is considered to be an offense to break fast in public places. People who break the rules are punished with heavy penalties and fines. The punishment may differ based on the intensity of the crime. It may range from community service to spending their time in the prison.