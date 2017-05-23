The Amavasya tithi of the Amavasya day is celebrated as Shani Jayanti in many parts of India. According to the Gregorian calendar, Shani Jayanti falls on the 15th of May in the year 2018.

In the other parts of the country, Shani Jayanti is celebrated on the Amavasya tithi of Vaishakha month. This discrepancy is due to the different calendars they follow.

The Shani Jayanti timings are as follows:

Amavasya Tithi Begins = 07:46 PM on 14/May/2018

Amavasya Tithi Ends = 05:17 PM on 15/May/2018

Shani Jayanti is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Lord Shani. Lord Shani is the patron God of the Planet Saturn and is one among the Nava Grahas. Shani is one of the important celestial objects that has a major role in shaping our futures and the direction of our lives.

It is one of the most long-lasting dashas in a birth chart. Almost every human born on this planet comes under the effects of Shani at least once in their lives. Though Shani is often painted as a cruel and malicious planet, it is not always true.

There are cases where the auspicious positioning of the Shani planet causes immense positive results. So, it is important not to be afraid of the effects of Shani.

Also Read: Remedies To Get Rid Of Shani Mahadasha

If you suffer from the malefic effects of Shani, Shani Jayanti is a very appropriate day to do certain things to remedify it.

Homas, Yagnyas and Poojas dedicated to Shani are best done on Shani Jayanti. Shani Tailabhisheka (which is performing Abhishekha of Shani with oil) and Shani Shanti Pooja are the important rituals to be done on Shani Jayanti.

There are a few other things that can be done to reduce or nullify the ill effects of Shani. Read on to know more ways to appease Shani Dev on Shani Jayanti. These are the different things to do on Shani Jayanti.

Offer Oil It is said that when Lord Hanuman destroyed the Pride in Shani Dev, he received bruises and wounds all over his body. Lord Hanuman gave him oil to help soothe the pain of the wounds. Lord Shani pledged that whoever offers him oil with devotion shall not be troubled by the ill-effects of Shani Dasha. So, it is thought to be auspicious to offer oil to Lord Shani on the day of Shani Jayanti. Mustard seed oil is considered the best oil to be offered to Lord Shani. Donate Black Objects Black objects or objects that represent Shani Dev are to be donated on the Day of Shani Jayanti. Black grains, black urad dal, black oils, black cows, black clothes, etc., are some good examples of things that can be donated on Shani Jayanti. Donating these objects will help remove the bad effects of Shani Dasha. Your hard work will start earning rewards and recognition. You will also see financial betterment. Feed A Black Dog The colour black and the animal dog, both stand for the planet Shani. Feeding a black dog will help appease Lord Shani. Make rotis of atta and slather it with mustard seed oil. Feed these rotis to a black dog and you will soon see the good results of doing so. Visit A Nava Graha Temple Visit a Nava Graha temple or a temple dedicated to Shani Dev. Offer panchamrit, oil, Ganga Jal and water for the Abhishekha of the idol of Lord Shani. Doing this will make Lord Shani happy and will release you from his clutches. Navaratna Haar If you are suffering very badly from the ill-effects of Shani, offer a necklace made of nine precious gems to Lord Shani. Navaratna Haar or the necklace made out of nine gems is to be offered to the Lord Shani during a pooja dedicated to him. Pray To Lord Hanuman Visit temples dedicated to Lord Hanuman and perform poojas on this day. The devotees of Lord Hanuman will never be disturbed and troubled by Lord Shani.