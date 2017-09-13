The Stories Behind Vijayadashmi Or Dussehra Festival

Dussehra, also known as Vijaya Dashmi or Bijoya Dashami, is the final day of celebration during the festival of Durga puja. The festival of Durga puja is celebrated all over India under various forms and names.

Durga puja is arguably the most important religious festival of the eastern part of India. The state of West Bengal is home to some of the lavish and exuberant celebrations during this time.

Vijaya Dashami is celebrated on the last day of Durga Pooja celebrations. It is done on the Dashami Tithi or the tenth day of the month of Ashwin, during Shukla Paksha. In the year 2018, the celebration of Vijaya Dashami falls on October 19, which is a Friday. The Vijay Muhurt starts from 1.58 pm to 2.43 pm and it lasts for 45 minutes. The Aparahna pooja time starts from 1.13 pm to 3.38 pm. It lasts for 2 hours and 25 minutes.

Bijoya Dashami is an auspicious time and people gather to celebrate it. The people of all classes and creeds come together as one to give the Goddess a lovely send off. The devotees of the Goddess worship her in all her forms for the nine days and on the day of Vijaya Dashami, they send her away with lots of respect and love.

Just like most festivals in India, the day of Bijoya Dashami has a lot of legends and stories associated with it. On the occasion of Bijoya Dashami, let's take a look at the many stories associated with it.