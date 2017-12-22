The Archangels And Their Meanings

Angels have been a part of many religions. They may come in many names and forms but are always mentioned in the various religions practised all over the world. The presence of angels is perhaps most prevalent in the Christian religion and culture. It is seen that there are many people who believe in angels and the idea that angels serve to protect and bring messages to the people.

The most common beliefs tell us that there are thousands of angels who serve humanity under the word of god. The most revered ones are known as archangels and there are 7 of them, named Archangel Michael, Archangel Raphael, Archangel Gabriel, Archangel Jophiel, Archangel Ariel, Archangel Azrael and Archangel Chamuel. The names of the archangels may vary depending on the faith you follow.

The word "arch" translates to "chief" or "ruling" and the word "angel" means "messenger" in Greek. Therefore, the archangels are considered to be the chief messengers. The religious texts often prescribe a hierarchy to the angels and archangels sit at the very top.

The Bible is peppered with the mention of angels but the word archangel only finds mention twice in the whole text. The places where they are mentioned are as follows:

1 Thessalonians 4:16 "For the Lord himself shall descend from heaven with a shout, with the voice of the archangel, and with the trump of God: and the dead in Christ shall rise first".

Jude 1:9 "Yet Michael the archangel, when contending with the devil he disputed about the body of Moses, durst not bring against him a railing accusation, but said, The Lord rebuke thee".

As the celebration of Christmas draws near, let us take a look at the meaning of the 7 archangels and what they represent.