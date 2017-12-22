The Archangels And Their Meanings

Angels have been a part of many religions. They may come in many names and forms but are always mentioned in the various religions practised all over the world. The presence of angels is perhaps most prevalent in the Christian religion and culture. It is seen that there are many people who believe in angels and the idea that angels serve to protect and bring messages to the people.
The most common beliefs tell us that there are thousands of angels who serve humanity under the word of god. The most revered ones are known as archangels and there are 7 of them, named Archangel Michael, Archangel Raphael, Archangel Gabriel, Archangel Jophiel, Archangel Ariel, Archangel Azrael and Archangel Chamuel. The names of the archangels may vary depending on the faith you follow.
The word "arch" translates to "chief" or "ruling" and the word "angel" means "messenger" in Greek. Therefore, the archangels are considered to be the chief messengers. The religious texts often prescribe a hierarchy to the angels and archangels sit at the very top.
The Bible is peppered with the mention of angels but the word archangel only finds mention twice in the whole text. The places where they are mentioned are as follows:
1 Thessalonians 4:16 "For the Lord himself shall descend from heaven with a shout, with the voice of the archangel, and with the trump of God: and the dead in Christ shall rise first".
Jude 1:9 "Yet Michael the archangel, when contending with the devil he disputed about the body of Moses, durst not bring against him a railing accusation, but said, The Lord rebuke thee".
As the celebration of Christmas draws near, let us take a look at the meaning of the 7 archangels and what they represent.
Archangel Michael
The name Michael translates to he who is as God. Archangel Michael is often considered the leader of the angelic realm. He is the angel that provides protection and is the most powerful amongst the angels. He is the patron angel of mercy, justice and righteousness.
The scriptures describe him as a winged warrior who always carries a sword.
You can call upon Archangel Michael when you need protection or are worried about your safety. He will assist you when you are confused or are scared. He helps deal with fear and doubts. The archangel helps one face the realities and troubles of life headfirst. It is said that he always accompanies those people who provide healing services and teach spirituality.
He can also help you tackle any electrical or mechanical problems that you may have. He helps you gain courage, energy and direction. He keeps you motivated and helps you raise your self-esteem and worthiness.
Archangel Gabriel
The name Gabriel translates to God is my strength. Archangel Gabriel is amongst the two archangels that are mentioned in the Bible. She is also the only archangel who is portrayed as a woman.
She is described as a winged being who always holds a trumpet. She is the patron angel of communication. She is the true messenger angel. For the same reason, she is held sacred by writers, journalists and other artists. She helps these people find confidence and helps them market their skills correctly.
She also helps in the area that concerns children like infertility, pregnancy, the birth of a child and the safe growth of a child.
Archangel Raphael
The word "rophe" means "to heal" in the Hebrew language. The name Raphael translated to God heals. Archangel Raphael is called upon when devotees need physical and emotional healing. He also assists doctors and healers in their work. Those who are suffering from addiction and harmful cravings also pray to the archangel. He is a patron of those who travel. The archangel watches over them and helps them have a safe journey.
Archangel Jophiel
The name Jophiel means the beauty of God. This archangel is the one who makes us see the beauty in life. He helps us think good thoughts and in staying positive in the face of trouble. He brings calmness into our lives and heals hurt and negativity. He is the patron of artists and helps them create things of beauty.
Call upon the Archangel Jophiel to give you wisdom and uplift you, he will help you to see things from a different point and will help handle your ego.
Archangel Ariel
Archangel Ariel is the patron of the environment and the animals. The name Ariel translates to the lion of God. He protects the earth along with its wildlife and natural resources. He guides us in the activities that help protect animals and the environment. He helps the healing of sick and injured animals.
He is also the one who watches over the physical world that includes the sun, the stars and the moon. This archangel makes sure that the need for food, shelter and water is dealt with.
Archangel Azrael
The name Azrael translates to the one who God helps. He is also called the Angel of Death because it is he who helps the departed souls in the transition from life to death. He also helps the people who are still alive to cope with their losses.
He assists the spiritual leaders and ministers in their work of helping people by protecting them from all the grief they have to encounter. He does this by absorbing all the pain and helping them use words to heal people. He also assists people in other kinds of transitions like those involved in relationships, career and addiction.
Archangel Chamuel
The word Chamuel means the one who sees God. This archangel is known by many names and is often misunderstood with other angels. It is his responsibility to bring peace in the world and to protect it from negative energy and fear. He is thought to possess the vision to know everything.
When people are faced with troubles and have lost all courage, this archangel helps them get through the situation. He helps the people find purpose in life, be it a new job, a relationship, friends or solutions to problems. He helps repair the misunderstandings in a relationship and helps bring peace.