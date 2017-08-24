Gowri Habba Pooja Samagri

Gowri Pooja or Gowri Habba, as it is known in Karnataka, is one of the most awaited vrats and poojas all over India. If it is celebrated as Gowri Habba in the state of Karnataka, it is observed as Hartalika Vrat in the North Indian states of UP, Bihar, Jharkhand, Maharashtra and Rajasthan.

It is a festival dedicated to Goddess Parvati and she is worshipped as the supreme power - Maha Maya. The festival serves as a reminder of the Goddess's devotion and love towards her spouse, Lord Shiva. It is said that she finally fulfilled her wish of uniting with Lord Shiva on this occasion. This day is used to pay homage to the Goddess and the austerities she went through to attain her wish.

Gowri Habba is celebrated every year on the Shukla Tritiya of the Bhadrapada month. According to the Gregorian year, it falls during the months of August and September. In the year 2018, September 12 will be celebrated as the day of Gowri Habba.

To help you celebrate the holy occasion of Gowri Habba, we have come up with a list of samagri for the pooja. Please note that this list applies to the poojas done as per the rituals in Karnataka. Read on to know more.

Pooja Samagri