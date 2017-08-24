Subscribe to Boldsky
By Subodini Menon

Gowri Pooja or Gowri Habba, as it is known in Karnataka, is one of the most awaited vrats and poojas all over India. If it is celebrated as Gowri Habba in the state of Karnataka, it is observed as Hartalika Vrat in the North Indian states of UP, Bihar, Jharkhand, Maharashtra and Rajasthan.

It is a festival dedicated to Goddess Parvati and she is worshipped as the supreme power - Maha Maya. The festival serves as a reminder of the Goddess's devotion and love towards her spouse, Lord Shiva. It is said that she finally fulfilled her wish of uniting with Lord Shiva on this occasion. This day is used to pay homage to the Goddess and the austerities she went through to attain her wish.

Gowri Habba Pooja Samagri

Gowri Habba is celebrated every year on the Shukla Tritiya of the Bhadrapada month. According to the Gregorian year, it falls during the months of August and September. In the year 2018, September 12 will be celebrated as the day of Gowri Habba.

To help you celebrate the holy occasion of Gowri Habba, we have come up with a list of samagri for the pooja. Please note that this list applies to the poojas done as per the rituals in Karnataka. Read on to know more.

Pooja Samagri

Array

Toran/Torana

Torana is a decorative piece made from mango leaves. Mango leaves are considered to be holy and sacred. These are used in many poojas, especially the ones dedicated to the mother goddesses. Mango leaves are threaded together and hung on the doorway. The toran is also used to decorate the pooja area.

Array

Banana Stems

The banana tree is considered to be very auspicious. It brings in prosperity and is also considered a symbol of fertility. The banana leaves and stems are often used to decorate mantaps used for poojas. The banana fruit is also placed as an offering to the deity. For Gowri Habba, use the banana stems to decorate the pooja area. Tie them across the pooja room or mantap.

Array

Idol Of The Deity For Worship

Arishana Gowri or Mannina Gowri is made in the households. Some households use clay and others use turmeric to make the image of Goddess Gowri. It depends upon the tradition followed by the specific household. The idol is to be placed on a plate that has been layered with rice.

Array

Kalasha

Depending upon the tradition of the household, Kalasha is made to represent the Goddess. It is often placed on the rice plate. This Kalash is used in every ritual of the Hindus. A puja performed without the presence of this is not considered successful.

Array

Ganesha Idol

An image or idol of Lord Ganesha is essential to celebrate Gowri Habba. It is also placed in the puja area. The Ganesha idol must be worshipped before commencing the puja. In fact, Ganesha is worshipped before every holy ritual. He is the one who bestows auspiciousness in the ritual and makes it a success.

Array

Arishina Kumkuma Thatte

Arishina Kumkuma Thatte must contain the following: kumkuma, arishina, adike, bhukkihittu, karpoora, agarbatti, mangala arati bathi, hoobathi, hidi and 16 yele gejje vastras.

Array

Panchamrutha

Panchamrutha is the traditional offering to the deity. It is translated as 5 nectars. It should contain milk, curd, ghee, sugar and honey. It can be placed in a bowl or a plate.

Array

Flowers

Flower garlands, flowers and tulsi are essential for the pooja. Prepare it before hand and place it in the pooja area. Some of the flowers are to be used for decoration as well.

Array

Prasad/Naivedya

Offerings for the God may consist of fruits and delicacies like bele obbattu and huggi.

Array

Coconuts

Coconuts are an important part of any pooja. Keep an unbroken coconut for the kalasha (if keeping) and another coconut to break at the end of the pooja.

Array

Madhuparka

Keep betel leaves and place bananas on it as an offering to the Goddess Gowri.

Array

Upayana Dhana

Take a plate and fill it with rice. Place 2 coconuts in it on 2 betel leaves. Also place areca nuts and dakshina that are to be offered. Close this plate using another plate or a banana leaf.

Array

Sacred Turmeric Thread

A thread is to be covered with arishina and 16 knots are to be made on it. A thread is to be made for each participant in the pooja. A flower is also put into the thread. It is then placed on 2 betel leaves and areca nuts. These are to be placed on the right side of the idol of the Goddess.

After the pooja, betel leaves and areca nuts are given to the members in the household along with a fruit. The thread is touched on both the wrists three times and then tied on the right hand of every participant. The fruit, areca nut and the betel leaf in the hands of the members are given to a priest or a Brahmin. Upayana Dhana is also given to them.

Array

Deeparathi

Aarati with lamps is performed before the Goddess. For this halagarathi, nandadeepa, hoobathi, 16 deeparathis, etc. are prepared for the Goddess Gowri.

