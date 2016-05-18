Which God Should You Worship As Per Your Sun Sign

राशि से ऐसे जानिए अपने इष्टदेव को | Know your Ishta Dev as per Rishi | Boldsky

The Agni Purana, which is one of the most holiest scriptures of Hinduism, states that, "Astrology is not only a belief but it is a well-defined Science."

Moreover, by using astrology, one can have a thorough understanding about an individual's characteristics.

Hinduism is the predominant religion of India and it comprises of 3 main traditions - Vaishnavism (Lord Vishnu), Shaivism (Lord Shiva) and Sahaktism (Lord Shakti).

According to the Hindu scriptures, people believe that there are thirty-three Crore Indian deities. All these deities are Avatars of Vishnu, Shiva and Shakti.

Moreover, we worship the particular deity with whom we feel some connection. Sometimes, you may feel surprised that why you are attracted to a particular Indian deity and you feel an insubstantial attraction towards them.

As per the Agni Purana, it is believed to be auspicious worshipping the god according to your sun sign.

When you worship a particular deity as per your sun sign, it helps to boost your celestial energy and it also makes an impact on the deity to pacify the planetary motions.

Agni Purana also says that if you know your sun sign, you can offer your prayers to your ruling planet and the particular deity who rules that planet.

Sometimes, despite of your hard work and commitment, you do not get the success that you deserve in your life.

As per the Hindu scriptures, by knowing your birth date and sun sign, you can easily achieve whatever you fairly deserve in your life by worshipping that particular deity who rules your sun sign.

However, if you don't know which Gods are to be worshipped according to your sun sign, just go through the following points that will give you a clear perception about the same.

Aries

The ruling planet for Aries sign is Mars. In order to fortify the Mars planet, all Arians should worship Lord Shiva.

Gemini

The governing planet for Gemini is Mercury. The ruling God for Mercury is "Srimannarayan", hence all Geminis must worship Lord Srimannarayan for fast benefits and good fortune in their lives.

Leo

Sun is the ruling planet for Leo and Lord Shiva is the ruling God for this planet. Lord Shiva is very easy to please; hence, all Leos should worship Shiva by chanting his holy mantra for their betterment.

Libra

If your sun sign is Libra, it is ruled by Venus and the ruling deity of this planet is Goddess Lakshmi. Thus, by worshipping Goddess Lakshmi, you can achieve good luck and wealth.

Taurus

Taurus is also governed by the Venus planet and, hence, all Taurians should offer their prayers to Goddess Lakshmi for good luck, positive energy and prosperity.

Scorpio

Mars planet rules this zodiac sign and, hence, all Scorpions should venerate Lord Shiva to strengthen their Mars planet.

Cancer

Moon is the governing planet of Cancer. Goddess Gauri is the ruling God of Moon. Gauri is the personification of peace and compassion and, hence, if your sun sign is Cancer, you must offer your prayers to this Goddess with utmost devotion to fulfill your desires.

Aquarius

Planet Mars governs this zodiac sign. Lord Shiva is the principle deity who rules Mars. Thus, if you are born under the Aquarius sign, you must venerate Lord Shiva daily by chanting his mantra with pure heart and dedication.

Virgo

Mercury happens to be the ruling planet for this zodiac sign. Lord Srimannarayan, who is the incarnation of Lord Vishnu, is the ruling deity of Mercury and all people belonging to Virgo should worship Shrimannarayan for speedy gains and good luck in their lives.

Sagittarius

Jupiter is the ruling planet for Sagittarius. The ruling deity for Jupiter is, "Shri Dakhsinamurthy". Dakshinamurthy is the incarnation of Lord Shiva who is the educator of knowledge and intelligence. Thus, if you are born under this zodiac sign, you must revere Shri Dakhsinamurthy to get effective outcomes.

Pisces

Pisces is also ruled by the Jupiter planet. All Pisceans must offer their prayers to Shri Dakhsinamurthy for better results.

Capricorn

The planet Mars is the ruling planet for Capricorn. Lord Shiva is the ruling God of this planet, hence, all Capricorns must offer their prayers to Lord Shiva.