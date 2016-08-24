Life Lessons To Learn From Lord Krishna

Lord Krishna is the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu, the God of preservation. He descended upon this earth to fight the increasing injustice and evil deeds of people.

The sermons that he delivered to Arjuna before the battle of Mahabharata are compiled in the Bhagwat Gita. One who understands the Gita in its entirety will understand the true value of his life and the meaning of what life has been, is and will be.

How Lord Krishna was named

Things that you should learn from Lord Krishna are not only compiled in the Gita but can be emulated from his life as well. His countenance too speaks of a thousand words. There are life lessons to be learnt from Lord Krishna that will make every person's life a fulfilling and meaningful experience.

Detachment

What is there today will not be there tomorrow. What has happened in the past is gone, never to come back. It is important to live in the moment and make every moment a meaningful one.

One has to detach oneself from the clutches of life's moments and move with time. If we get stuck in one particular time then we will be left behind only to find ourselves lonely and sad. Krishna grew up in Gokul and had a fun-filled life with his friends. When duty called he detached himself from those moments and moved on towards his responsibilities.

Karma

This, probably, is one of the most important things that you should learn from Lord Krishna. Karma is the duty that each living being is supposed to carry out.

Everyone has a duty to perform but most of us are more attracted by the possible result or outcome. What the Lord said is to focus on the duty or karma. The result is not in one's own hands and can be anything. It can be influenced by many factors which may be beyond an individual's control at that particular time.

Dharma

The path of dharma is the righteous path. When Arjuna was hesitant to fight against his own family in the battlefield of Kurukshetra, Lord Krishna told him to follow the path of dharma.

He reminded Arjuna of his responsibilities and his duties towards mankind. He asked him to fight the battle as a human being fulfilling his responsibilities and not as a brother, grandson, nephew, etc. When dharma calls nothing should stop one from rendering one's duties.

Maintain A Calm Mind

When acting in haste or rushing through things we are most likely to make mistakes. Life lessons to be learnt from Lord Krishna teach us to be calm and composed at all times.

Ever seen that smile on the face of Krishna? The smile brings about a calm and composed personality who is in complete control of himself. This means that whatever decision he takes will be a good decision.

Interesting Facts About Lord Krishna

Value True Friends

Friends are not made keeping in mind the financial condition of a person. If you consider someone your friend, be truthful and faithful to him. When the poor Sudama visited Lord Krishna in Dwarka, Krishna ran out of his palace to welcome his childhood friend.

At that moment neither was he the King of Dwarka nor Sudama a poor old Brahmin. At that moment, Krishna and Sudama were only friends.

To lead a life like Lord Krishna would never be easy for any mortal being but there are still things that you should learn from Him. Making an attempt to learn from him will not make everyone Lord Krishna but will at least help bring about some positive changes in life.