In Hinduism, myths, stories, folklores, etc, from the Puranas and Upanishads contain the glory of the Gurus who have played important roles in the advancement of those stories.

Gurus in Hinduism are worshipped like the sun who is always shinning in full glare, and the disciples are like the moon that dazzles, gaining the light from the sun.

Gurus are so significant in the Hindu culture that a full moon (purnima) day is dedicated to all the gurus. There is definitely some importance and meaning of guru purnima.

Actually, on this purnima, Guru Ved Vyas is worshipped. He is the most popular Guru in Hinduism, as he is the pioneer of the four Vedas, 18 Puranas and, most importantly, the author for one of the epics of Hinduism, the Mahabharata.

As Guru, Ved Vyas is given the highest rank, as he was also the teacher of Dattatreya, the Guru of Gurus. Before knowing the meaning of guru purnima, it is, therefore, vital to know the significance of the Gurus in the Hindu religion.

Gurus are almost regarded as the apostles of God and they are the second parents for their disciples. They are considered as the representatives of the Trinity - Lord Brahma, Vishnu and Shiva; and they are the only persons who can lead mortals to the path of peace, spiritual gain and finally to attain god.

Here is the importance and meaning of guru purnima, which you should all know before celebrating this occasion, have a look.

1. Time Of Guru Purnima: To understand the meaning of guru purnima, you should concentrate on the time. The full moon day of Ashada masam (July-August) is celebrated as the guru Purnima. This day is dedicated to the great saint Maharshi Ved Vyas.

2. Importance To Farmers: The importance and meaning of guru purnima is not completely spiritual, but there are some scientific reasons as well. This is the time when farmers receive the much-awaited rains with cool breeze, which brings the good news of good crops. The fields that boom in abundance.

3. Spiritual Sadhana: This is definitely one of the most important meanings of guru purnima. It is considered to be the best time to start your spiritual lessons. According to the spiritual gurus, this is the time when, through sadhana, you can transform your learning into prayer and outpouring love for all living beings.

4. Importance Of 'Chaturmasa': This is another importance of the day of guru purnima. The auspicious period of learning for 4 months starts from this day. This time, the wandering gurus and their disciples used to settle down in a place to study the Brahma Sutra of Ved Vyas and they also engaged in Vedic discussions.

5. Importance of Illumination: To celebrate this auspicious day, the Hindus light up lamps in their house on this day. These illuminated lamps are the symbol of the lights of knowledge that people get from their gurus. To show utter respect to them, people light lamps in their house.

6. Worship Of Jupiter: The planet, Jupiter, is the symbol of kindness, knowledge, optimism, greatness and wisdom. Therefore, it is regarded as Guru. So, guru purnima is also celebrated to worship Jupiter, the planet that is regarded as the terrestrial teacher.

Therefore, the ultimate meaning of Guru Purnima is to show respect to your teachers and parents, as they are the actual gurus of your life.