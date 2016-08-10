How to perform varamahalakshmi vrata

Varamahalakshmi vrata is a popular festival that is celebrated mostly in the south Indian states. This is performed by married women, mainly for the health and prosperity of their husband.

The Friday coming prior to the Purnima of the Shravana month is selected to observe the vrata. It is believed that by observing this vrata for pleasing Goddess Lakshmi, it will bring prosperity and well-being to the whole family.

The belief behind the festival is that Goddess Varamahalakshmi expressed her satisfaction in the devotion of a woman named Charumathi by appearing in her dream.

This year, the auspicious day of Varamahalakshmi pooja falls on August 24. Along with getting ready for the day with all the decorations, you have to be clear about how to perform the Varamahalakshmi vrata in its perfect way.

Wake Up At Brahma Muhurtha

Vrata should be observed not only with a pure mind but also with a pure body. You should take bath early in the morning when you wake up. It is recommended to wake up during the Brahma Muhurtha.

Make Rangoli

Rangoli is an essential part of the Varamahalakshmi pooja festival. You can make a traditional rangoli near the mantap and can experiment with new designs in other parts of the home. You can use beautiful and colourful diyas to decorate the rangolis.

Place Kalasha

The sacred kalasha should be prepared and placed. The kalasha will be made of brass, copper or silver. Fill it up with rice and cover it with mango leaves. Use a coconut covered with turmeric to close the mouth of the kalasha. Apart from these, you can also use flowers, jewellery, fruits, fresh grains, sweets and savouries.

Pooja To Lord Ganesha

The first and foremost step of the Varamahalakshmi vrata is worshipping lord Ganesha. Lord Ganesha is considered as the God who will destroy any difficulties when you begin something new. By pleasing Lord Ganesha, you can have a good start for your vrata.

Raksha Tieing

There will be a raksha sutra (sacred thread) that will be used during the Varamahalakshmi vrata pooja. This will then be tied to the right hand of the women who are performing the pooja. This custom varies from region to region, hence you should consult a priest before doing this.

Exchange Of Sweets

As a custom, women make sweets that are specified to each state. In the evening, women visit other houses and exchange sweets. This is a good custom that helps strengthen the bonds between the neighbours as well.

On Saturday

On the next day of the vrata, that is on Saturday, the kalasha will be dismantled. If water is used to fill the kalasha, it is sprinkled throughout the house. If rice is the filling, it is usually mixed with the rice in the home.

Now that you are clear about the importance of performing Varamahalakshmi vrata and the steps on how to perform the Varamahalakshmi vrata, put in all your effort to make the day a memorable one.