Satyanarayan Vrat And Its Importance

Satyanarayan vrat is one of the most popular fasts observed by Vaishnavite devotees. The Vrat is observed as an offering to Lord Satyanarayan - the embodiement of truth, a form of Lord Vishnu. The Vrat is usually done for the fulfillment of a desire or a wish. You may choose to perform the Vrat prior to or after the gratification of the desire.

The Vrat is of special significance as it dictates no special day for its performance. But, it is thought to be ideal to perform it in the months of Chaitra (March-April), Vaishakh (April-May), Shravan (July-August) and Kartik (October- November). It is also benefical to perform the pooja on a full-moon day or on sankranti. The date for Satyanarayan Puja in the month of June is June 27.

The pious often perform this pooja to please the lord on a special ocassion like marriage, house warming and such. On the successful completion of the vrat, the Lord Satyanarayan bestows upon his devotees wealth, prosperity and progeny.

The Story Behind Satyanarayan Vrat

As the legend goes, Narad muni once visited earth and was heartbroken as the humans were suffering with misery. He goes to Lord Vishnu and prays to him and asks him to help humans find a way out of the earthly pain and misfortune. Lord Vishnu tells him that humans can escape all these miseries by observing the Satyanarayan Vrat.

Narad muni then, spread Lord Vishnu's words on earth and ever since, people have been observing the Vrat to attain happiness and fulfillment of their wishes.

How Is Satyanarayan Vrat Observed?

Lord Satyanarayan is invoked using a pot of water, rice, bananas, betel leaves, dry dates, turmeric and areca nuts. The altar is decorated with banana saplings on the four sides to signify fertility. Lord Ganesha is invoked first and then the Navagrahas( the nine planets that rule the fates) are called upon. This is followed by an invocation of of Ashtadikpalas (keepers of the eight directions) and Panchalokapalas (guardians of the five realms).

Only then does the pooja of Lord Satyanarayan starts. If presided by a priest, he may chant Vishnu Sahasranama (thousand names of Mahavishnu). The Satyanarayan Vrat Katha is recited and songs in praise of the diety are sung. A special prasad is prepared, offered to the lord and distributed to the devotees present.

How Is Satyanarayana Vrat Different?

Devotees believe that performing Satyanarayan Vrat gives immediate results in the attainment of their wishes.



It is not difficult to perform. There are not many rules that have to be followed. The vrat is as simple as can be.



It is one of the few vrats that do not need the supervision of a priest. Anybody can perform the vrat without the differences of cast, creed and gender.



Unlike most vrats, the image of the diety is not mandatory.



The Satyanarayan Vrat, inspite of being dedicated to Lord Vishnu, has no mention of any of his avatars, Srimad Bhagvat, Mahabharat or Ramayan. The diety is often worshiped without his consort Maha Lakshmi.



There is no permanent shrine required to perform the pooja. You may choose to perform it either in your home or at a temple.



The Vrat is based on the idea that in the Kal-yug that we live in, devotees do not need to be learned in the vedas. They do not need to understand the mantras and other technicalities to attain moksha. Just pure devotion and chanting of Lord Narayana's names can free man of his earthly bonds.



Satyanarayan vrat doesn't need to be performed on a grand scale. The ritual calls for the barest and simplest of necessities along with pure devotion. In return, the Lord blesses his devotees with all that they wish for and more.