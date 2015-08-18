How To Observe Nag Panchami

Nag Panchami, also known as Naga Panchami and Nagar Panchami is a festival dedicated to the worship of snakes. The festival usually falls on the fifth day of the bright fortnight or the waxing moon in the month of Shravan. This year, it falls on August 15.

Hinduism has always honoured nature and its flora and fauna. Among the nature's creatures, snakes hold a special position of reverence. They have always inspired awe in the minds of people and have always been feared and admired at the same time. On one hand, we have Vasuki, the beloved snake that adorns Lord Shiva's neck and Ananta, the thousand headed snake that cushions the reclining form of Lord Vishnu. And on the other hand, we have the Kaliya, the snake that poisoned Yamuna and Takshak, the snake that caused the death of King Parikshit.

Nuchinunde Special For Nagarapanchami

Nag Panchami celebrates snakes and people use the occasion to pray to them for their blessings. It is also belived that the blessings of Lord Shiva can also be received by the worship of snakes. Special poojas and rituals are performed at temples dedicated to the Naga Devtas and Lord Shiva. There are nine main Naga Devatas who are worshiped: Ananta, Vasuki, Sesha, Kaliya, Shankhapala, Takshaka, Kambala, Dhruthrashtra and Padmanabha.

Image Courtesy: Aruna

People also perform Nag Panchami Vrata at their homes. The procedure of performing the Vrat is as follows:

Wake up early in the morning during Bramha muhurta (before sunrise).

After the daily ablutions, clean the place of worship (preferably with Ganga Jal).

Place a clean platform on which a photo or idol of Lord Shiva and Nag Devata is to be placed.

Models of snakes can be created out of dough, mud or cow dung and can be placed at the enterance of the pooja area.

Worship Nag Devata with flowers, Dhruva or Kusha grass, rice, sweets and milk. (The steps for the worship will be discussed below).

Chant Nag Mantras and Stotras.

You may later visit Temples dedicated to Nag Devta and Lord Shiva.

In the evening, prepare Kheer and offer it to Nag Devta.

The Procedure Of The Worship

On the Nag Panchami day, people of the household must take bath and wear new cloths. An idol of a snake is made with cow dung and is placed in the pooja area. The snake is worshiped with milk, rice, Durva or kusha grass, leaves of Bel tree (Bel patra) and flowers. After the ritual, sweets like Malpua and Ladoos are offered. It is important to use sweet smelling flowers and sandalwood in the worship as it is believed that Nag devata is fond of sweet aroma.

Significance Of Nag Panchami

This worship is believed to reduce the effects of Kaal Sarpa Yoga. Ploughing the fields and digging the earth are strictly prohibited. In some areas of India, no fresh food is cooked in the house other than that prepared as Bhog to be offered to Nag Devta. So, the common practice is to prepare food for the family the day before and the stale food is consumed on the day of Nag Panchami.

Easy Puja Vidhi For Nag Panchami At Home

Goddess Saraswati is also worshiped on Nag Panchami as it is believed that the goddess of wisdom and knowledge is easily pleased this day. Goddess Manasa, the queen of snakes, is also worshiped on this day. The women in the family perform the pooja for the well-being of their family. Performing the Nag Panchami Vrat makes sure that the family is protected from the danger of snake bites.