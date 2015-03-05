Holi And The Birth Of The Lord Of War

Holi is generally a time for fun and frolic, as it welcomes the arrival of the spring season. It is known as the festival of colours and also the festival of love. Bonfires are lit before the night of Holi and people sing and dance around the bonfires. The next day is full of colours and water guns, aimed at friends and foes alike. 'Bura na mano Holi hai!' is a popular saying which translates to, 'Please don't mind, it's Holi!'.

Holi has some amazing stories which are rooted in the Hindu mythology. Today we tell you about Lord Kartikeya, Lord Shiva and Parvati's son, and his connection with Holi.

According to the Puranas, Shiva went into a deep penance after Sati committed suicide by burning herself. He was no longer interested in the world and its ways. So, when the Gods are terrorized by a demon named Tarakasura they run to Lord Brahma. Brahma is in a fix, because he is the reason why Tarkasura is so powerful and indestructible!

Tarkasura is the son of Vjranga and Varangi. Wanting to take control of the world after Shiva gives up on it, he impresses Lord Brahma by intense penance and gets two boons in return. The first boon is that he wants to be the most powerful man on earth and the second wish is, if he should be killed, it should be by a son of Shiva. Quite ingenious, especially because Shiva was in a deep trance like state and had no interest in the world. When he got the boon, he started killing Gods and people without remorse.

So, when the Gods go to Lord Brahma for a solution he's in a spot of bother. So he devises a plan to bring Shiva out of the meditative state. He knows that Sati reborn as Parvati is vying for Shiva's attention by doing a penance of her own.

Lord Brahma asks Kamadeva, the God of Love, to invoke feelings of passion in Lord Shiva for Parvati. Kamadeva stealthily passes by Nandini, as a southern breeze and enters Shiva's realm. He shoots five arrows of flowers at Shiva. Shiva is enraged as he was interrupted amidst his penance and he opens his third eye to burn Kamadeva into flames. But the arrows have the desired effect, Shiva sees Parvati and falls in love with her. Soon enough they consummate and Kartikeya is born.

Kartikeya is a born warrior and goes on to defeat Tarakasura and his brothers at Thiruchendur, now in modern day Tamil Nadu. He is so ruthless that he slays them and their entire armies. Since that day he is known as the Lord of War.

Connection to Holi? Lord Shiva saw Parvati on the day of Holi and soon enough the Lord of War Kartikeya was born.